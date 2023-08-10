Hyderabad, August 10: Upset over her son not clearing Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam, a woman died by suicide in Balaji Nagar Enclave of Gajularamaram in Hyderabad. Hyderabad Horror: MBBS Student Slashes His Penis and Dies by Suicide, Video Surfaces.

According to police, Pushpa Jyothi (41), a housewife, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her house on Wednesday. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. Hyderabad Woman Commits Suicide During Facebook Live, Hanged on a Ceiling Fan, Police Registers Case Against Husband.

A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Worried over his future, Jyothi took the extreme step when she was alone at home. Her husband is a private employee. The couple has two sons, and one of them recently appeared in the CA exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).