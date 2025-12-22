PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (BSE: 544332 | Market Capitalisation: ₹418.74 Crore), has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | National Herald Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on ED's Plea.

The proposed subsidiary, "Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE", will be incorporated with an authorised and paid-up capital not exceeding AED 1,00,000. Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited will hold 100% of the paid-up share capital of the subsidiary.

The UAE entity will focus on the manufacturing of partitions, primarily for supply to group entities including Fabtech Technologies Limited and Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (India), as well as to Indian clients, leveraging opportunities under the UAE-India trade framework.

Also Read | 'Border 2': Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry To Reprise Their Roles in Sunny Deol's Upcoming War Drama Film? Here's What We Know.

The incorporation of the subsidiary will be a related party transaction; however, the promoters and promoter group have no interest in the subsidiary beyond its incorporation. The entire investment will be made through cash subscription to the share capital at face value per share.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)