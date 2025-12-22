Border 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood releases in 2026. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Amid the excitement, a latest report suggests that Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry, who played significant roles in the first part of the franchise, will be reprising their roles. ‘Border 2’: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty Flaunt Grit in New Poster; Teaser To Launch on Vijay Diwas (View Pic).

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry in ‘Border 2’?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry will cross paths with the new characters in Border 2. In the original 1997 film, Khanna played Second Lieutenant Dharamvir Singh Bhakhri, Shetty played Assistant Commander Bhairon Singh Rathore, and Berry essayed Naib Subedar Mathura Das. While their character were killed in action, the latest report suggests that the actors have been roped in for special cameo appearances.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Border 2’:

According to the report, "Anurag and producer-writer Nidhi Dutta felt bringing the herpic characters from the 1997 war drama would make it a memorable experience. So they incorporated this segment. The characters from the old and the new films will cross paths at an event before the 1971 war begins. It's a great idea as it not only brings the father-son duo of Suniel and Ahan on screen, but also harks back the much loved movie."

‘Border 2’ Filming Complete

The report further added that the shooting for the sequence was planned in Pune earlier this year, but it didn't happen due to the unavailability of dates and other issues. The source revealed, "In November, Akshaye and Sudesh filmed their portions in Mumbai." It added that Suniel Shetty's scenes were shot against a green screen with special effects, and all three actors will be de-aged to match their original Border avatars." ‘Border 2’ Teaser Launch: Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Dharmendra’s Demise, Gets Teary-Eyed at Event (Watch Video).

More About ‘Border 2’

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. It will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The war film also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.

