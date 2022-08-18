CrypTech Sixer Bring the Best of Two Worlds - Fantasy Sports and Crypto Assets - to Your Screens at Once

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 18 (ANI/GPRC): CrypTech Sixer Fantasy Pvt. Ltd, An India-based fantasy sports app with a free to play-and-earn platform that brings fantasy sports and Cryptocoin under one roof.

Fantasy Sports fans can now enjoy their favorite game with the added benefits.

The startup is all set to take over the market with one of its kind solutions in India with its launch in September 2022.

The team is anticipating a great response as the beta trials have been overwhelming.

CrypTech Sixer rewards users with native crypto coins "CT coins" for installing the application. These rewards don't come with an exhaustion deadline, unlike other reward-based applications. The user can join or create a public or private league on the platform using these coins for any cricket match format of their preferece. These coins can further be used to create a team that would participate in these leagues.

Thus, playing a league on CrypTech Sixer is completely free.

The application is free to download from the Apple App Store or via a download link.

Earning rewards and points on the platform is quite similar to any other fantasy application. Users can earn rewards by making the right predictions. As the game wraps up the points are converted to CT coins which can be used to play the next games.

The users may increase their profits by several folds with their understanding and knowledge of the game.

For now, users can enter the competitions using other cryptocurrencies like ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), Bitcoin, or fiat money like USD, INR, etc. The application initially offers a signup bonus in native CT coins that can be used in the leagues on the platform.

"Considering the interest of the Indian audience and global stats, sports and esports have a bright future ahead. Also, in recent times, the acceptance for cryptocurrency has increased by several folds. We researched and studied the trends and the future prediction plus did some groundwork before we decided to bring to our sports fans a new gen play-to-earn platform that brings together their two rising interests." Says, Ashok Kumar & Mayank Tater CEO and Co-founder CrypTech Sixer Fantasy Pvt. Ltd.

The platform offers some amazing features that make your gaming journey fun and exciting each time. Put to use your intuition and understanding of the game, enter the competition with a strong team and let the stars be in your favor.

With high hopes let's wait for the revolution the CryptoSeCricket startup is set to bring to the market.

CrypTech Sixer is a play-to-earn platform that allows users to win rewards and convert them to crypto coins or fiat money as they like. Here one can surely see how sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.

