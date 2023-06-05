ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], June 5: On May 18, 2023, FICCI, one of India's leading business associations organized the most awaited 'India Flexible Workspace Summit 2023'. The spectacular summit was held at Mumbai's Trident, Nariman Point with CBRE, a global real estate services company, as the Knowledge Partner and Stylework, a leading coworking space aggregator platform, as the Principal Partner. Other than that, MyBranch was the gold sponsor of the summit and Cowrks, DevX, and Attic Spaces were the silver sponsors. The summit was graced by distinguished guests including Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder, CEO & Managing Director of Stylework Innovation Hub, Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, of Advisory & Transactions Services, CBRE India, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chair of FICCI Maharashtra State Council, Saurabh Gupta, Head - Real Estate, India & UAE, YES Bank, Deepak Mukhi, Director of FICCI.

The summit revolved around the theme 'Accelerating Transformation of Flexspaces - Trends and Innovations.' It ignited thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends and groundbreaking innovations driving the flexible workspace industry forward. Delving into key areas such as Flex Space Provider, Flex Space Occupier, and Proptech, the summit showcased a dynamic array of topics that left attendees inspired. With the insightful inaugural session and a captivating welcome address by Ujjwala Singhania, Co-Chair of FICCI Maharashtra State Council, the stage was set for an extraordinary event.

The opening session shed light on the emerging investment trends and technological innovations in the realm of flex space. As companies increasingly recognize the importance of providing their workforce with enhanced workspace experiences beyond traditional offices, the allure of flexible workspaces grows. This discussion explored the pivotal role of technological advancements in enabling businesses to embrace flexibility while prioritizing the well-being, security, and flexibility of their employees. Key topics covered included workspace technology, adaptable designs, and the integration of smart solutions.

Pranav Jyoti, ED & CIO - SIG, Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, delivered a captivating keynote address, followed by a panel comprising industry leaders such as Ambar Maheshwari, CEO of Indiabulls AMC; Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder and CEO of Stylework; Vikas Sharma, Enterprise Business Specialist at Google Workspace; Princy Goyal, Chief Executive Officer of Wybrid Technology; and Nilesh Velankar, Head - Cloud Delivery at Tata Consulting Services (TCS). Their valuable insights enriched the session and set the tone for the summit.

In the post-pandemic landscape, the flexible workspace industry has emerged as a comprehensive office solution provider for enterprises in India, offering customized workspace solutions as an alternative to long-term leases. This shift is driven by companies aiming to reduce operating costs and simplify the management and maintenance of office spaces. In light of these developments, the second session of the summit, titled "Accelerating Transformation and Adoption of Flexspace - The Way Forward," explored the crucial role of policy support and a conducive business environment in fostering the industry's growth and momentum.

The session, moderated by Pulkit Bakshi, Head of Flexible Workspace Solutions at CBRE India, engaged a panel of distinguished experts including Kunal Walia, Founder & CEO of Simpliwork Offices; Harsh Binani, Co-Founder of Smartworks; Girish Singhi, Head of Investments at Godrej Fund Management; Arnav Singh Gusain, Head of Real Estate and Product at WeWork India; Akshay Sethi, Founding Partner of SOY Asset Management; and Radhika Shenoy, Head of Corporate Real Estate & Services at IDFC First Bank. Their collective insights illuminated a potent roadmap for industry growth and a prosperous future.

The final session focused on transforming smart cities into vibrant economic centres through the pivotal role of the flex space industry. By establishing flexible workspaces in non-metro smart cities, the aim is to alleviate congestion in major urban areas and foster the development of dynamic economic hubs across India, promoting balanced growth. This discussion centred around the integration of walk-to-work plans within the blueprint of smarter, forward-looking communities. Sanjay Jog, a senior journalist, expertly moderated the session, while Vinita Ved Singal (IAS), Principal Secretary (Labour & Administration) of the Government of Maharashtra, delivered an enlightening keynote address.

The esteemed panel featured industry leaders including Kushal Bhargava, Co-Founder of MyBranch Services (Narayan Bhargava Group), Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Devz Accelerator Pvt. Ltd. (DevX); Narendra Bharani, Co-Founder & CEO of Engage; Dr Abhijit Sarkar, Senior VP & Head of Administration, Procurement, Travel & MICE at Sharekhan; and Saurabh Gupta, Head - Real Estate, India & UAE at YES Bank. Their expertise provided invaluable insights on how to effectively incorporate flexible workspaces into the fabric of smart cities, fostering vibrant economies and sustainable growth.

Speaking about the session, Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder of Stylework, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We were thrilled to be the Principal partner of FICCI's India Flexible Workspace Summit 2023. The team demonstrated its exceptional caliber by orchestrating a captivating mega-event. Each session offered valuable insights, and the speakers' expertise provided diverse perspectives, allowing us to broaden our understanding. We also had the opportunity to forge meaningful connections, and together, we are determined to drive the much-needed revolution in the flex space market."

Extending appreciation for the Summit, Parul Thakur, Business Head & Senior Vice President, of COWRKS India, added, "The summit proved to be an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration within India's rapidly growing flexible workspace industry. The carefully curated selection of industry experts and thought leaders provided insightful perspectives on the evolving landscape of the flexible workspace sector, also shedding light on emerging trends, market dynamics, and innovative strategies, enabling us to deepen our understanding of this dynamic industry".

FICCI's India Flexible Workspace Summit 2023 proved to be an outstanding networking opportunity, attracting the right delegates and target audiences. The panel discussions, enriched with industry data, provided attendees with invaluable insights into the current market landscape and future prospects. The summit played a significant role in formulating a policy roadmap that will shape the future of flexible workspaces in India. With its success, FICCI is poised to return once again with the India Flexible Workspace Summit, continuing to drive innovation and collaboration in the industry.

