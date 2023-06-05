Mumbai, June 5: Xiaomi is all set to launch a new tablet in the Indian market. It will feature a high-resolution display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery.

The upcoming tablet is likely to run Android-based MIUI for Pad. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and Adreno 650 GPU will power it. Customers will be able to choose from two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Redmi 12 Spotted with 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera; From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will sport an 11-inch 2.8K display, a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 144hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision support, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The new tablet will have a 13-megapixel rear camera (f/2.2 aperture, PDAF) and an 8-megapixel front camera for photos and video. A large 8,600mAh battery with 33W fast charging will back it.

The latest teasers also show a keyboard dock and the Xiaomi Smart Pen 2nd generation. Customers will have to buy these separately. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (5.3 in Pro), and USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen1. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Model To Launch in June With Special Design and Goodies.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Price

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs 34,999. The tablet will be launched on June 13. It will be available via Amazon.in, mi.com, and offline stores.

