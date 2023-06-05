Mumbai, June 5: The triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving two express trains and a goods train resulted in 275 deaths and over 1100 people being injured. Amid all of this, a heartwarming incident of a father refusing to believe that his son died in the train mishap led him to trace and bring back his son home safely. Biswajit Malik (24), the victim of the Balasore train accident who had boarded the Coromandel Express was believed to be dead but his father's belief about his son being alive led to Biwajit being traced.

According to a report in the Times of India, Malik's father reportedly travelled over 230 km in an ambulance from Kolkata to Balasore in order to search for his son. Malik's father not only managed to trace his son to a makeshift morgue in Odisha but also saved his life and brought him back to Kolkata safely. The heartwarming story of Malik's father Helaram Malik not giving up on his quest to find his son is winning hearts online. Balasore Train Tragedy: Dead Body Identification Major Challenge for Odisha Government After Triple Train Crash.

Father Traces Son in Odisha, Takes Him Back Home to Kolkata

After being brought home from Odisha, Biswajit underwent surgery at SSKM Hospital's trauma care unit and is now expected to undergo a few more surgeries. Although he is critically injured, Malik's condition is said to be stable. As per the report, Malik's father runs a small shop in Howrah. After learning about the Odisha train accident, Malik called his son to find that he was badly injured. Without giving a second thought, Helaram along with an ambulance and his brother-in-law Dipak Das set course to Odisha's Balasore to bring his son back home.

However, things didn't go as planned. Malik was unable to find his son even after travelling more than 230 km to Odisha. However, Malik did not give up. They continued their search and finally landed at Bahanaga high school, where their eyes were confronted with numerous bodies kept at the temporary morgue. Das said that when a commotion broke out they saw a hand shivering among the pile of bodies. Vande Bharat Express Crosses Restored Track in Balasore as Normal Services Resume After Triple Train Accident in Odisha (Watch Video).

Hand Belonged to Biswajit, Says Das

Das, who accompanied Malik in the search said that when they saw a hand shivering, they realised that it was Biswajit, who was badly injured. They immediately took Biswajit and left for Balasore Hospital, where he was administered first aid. However, doctors asked Malik to take his son to Cuttack Medical College Hospital, but he signed a bond and got his son discharged and headed back home. Ambulance driver Palash Pandit who accompanied Das and Malik said that Biswajit was unconscious most of the time on their way back to Kolkata.

Reports suggest that Biswajit suffered multiple fractures to his right hand. He is set to undergo a few more surgeries. Speaking about Biswajit's survival, forensic medicine expert Somnath Das said there is a condition called "suspended animation" in which a person's vitals get reduced to a bare minimum. It is possible that those involved in search and rescue were not able to check the vitals of injured passengers and Biswajit is one example of it.

