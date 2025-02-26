Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that the first Made-in-India semiconductor chip would be ready for production by 2025.

Speaking virtually on the second day of the Madhya Pradesh 'Global Investor Summit 2025' in Bhopal, Vaishnaw said that over the past three years, India has made notable strides in the field of semiconductor manufacturing, with the vision of becoming a leader in the space. "By 2025, the first Made-in-India semiconductor chip would be ready for production," he added.

The launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in December 2021 set the groundwork for this transformation.

The ISM initiative offers attractive incentives to semiconductor manufacturers to set up their facilities and operational plants within the country.

According to the ISM website, the incentive package covers financial support for companies establishing semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductor units, semiconductor ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) and design-linked incentives.

Global semiconductor giant Micron announced plans in June 2023 to build a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, marking a pivotal investment in India's semiconductor landscape.

This was followed by a landmark partnership in September 2024 when TATA Electronics partnered with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) to establish India's first semiconductor fab unit.

Per a press release, the facility is expected to produce up to 50,000 wafers per month, serving diverse industry needs, including automotive, computing and data storage, and wireless communication sectors.

Other major Indian conglomerates such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Adani Group have also made inroads into this space, underscoring the growing strategic importance of this industry in India's economic and national security roadmap.

The Indian government has made semiconductor manufacturing a key priority and is actively collaborating with international partners to expand its capabilities. One such significant collaboration is with the United States under the iCET initiative (US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology), which covers areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and wireless telecommunications.

Adding to the drive, former Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, recently reached out to Indian innovators through a tweet, expressing his willingness to mentor and support those working in deep AI, semiconductors, and electronics.

His tweet read, "If you are Indian (in India or abroad) and are building or intend to build something significant in deep AI or Semiconductor or Electronics, then I would like to work with/mentor u and help create more Indian success and momentum in these areas..." (ANI)

