New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): Focal, one globally renowned Hi-Fi audio equipment manufacturer, has opened an exclusive store powered by Naim in Pune, India. As Central India's largest store, it provides a wide range of Focal, Bentley and Naim audio devices.

Focal's Experience Center offers a personalized and real-life audio experience through numerous custom-designed spaces, beating the standard retail practices. Choose the right speaker for your house, office, cafeteria, etc., without hassle. This distinctive showroom allows the customers to relax, listen to music and test the devices before purchasing.

Different demo rooms in the store help you to distinguish between speakers and their sound in a given space easily. The following rooms with diverse configurations offer a demo of the complete range of Focal and Naim speakers:

-A Living room -A room for home theatre -An open area with acoustics

What would you find in the store:

-Loudspeakers, Wireless speakers, In-Ceiling speakers, In-Wall speakers, On-Wall speakers, Bookshelf speakers, Floor Standing speakers, Center channel speakers-Headphones, Audio monitors, Soundbars, Subwoofers, Wireless subwoofers-Accessories and cables, AV Processor and amplifiers

Inside the store, you would find devices ranging from Sopra to Chora, Aria, Kanta, Chorus, and the soon-to-be-launched Utopia series. In addition, you can also enjoy various other series such as 5.1 Focal Sib Evo, 5.1 Focal Dome Polyglass, Focal Dome Sub, 5.1 Focal Sub Air, 5.1 Focal Dome Flax, Naim Muso, and Muso Qb, Naim Uniti Star, Naim Uniti Atom, Naim Uniti Nova, Naim Uniti Star, and many more.

To find out more while shopping in convenience and luxury, Contact Abbas Sodawala, at Focal's Experience Center, Millenium Star, Shop No. 9, Dhole Patil Rd, near Ruby Hall Clinic, Sangamvadi, Pune, Maharashtra, 411001 or schedule an appointment here or do connect with +917219431747.

Focal and Naim are owned by the same parent company named Vervent Group.

Focal

Focal is a French brand renowned globally for its excellent audio equipment. Based in Saint-Etienne, France, it was founded by Jacques Mahul in 1979.

As one of the leading audio equipment manufacturers in the consumer electronics industry, the brand manufactures all products in its factory in France with the help of innovative technology, skilled mechanics, experienced engineers, and noble materials. It has a collection of high-end speakers, soundbars, headphones, car speakers, monitors, audio accessories, etc.

Naim

Naim is one of the finest British brands famous worldwide for manufacturing high-end audio equipment. Located in Salisbury, Wiltshire, United Kingdom., It was founded by Julian Vereker in 1973.

With fifty years of history, Naim has been one of the foremost brands in the high-end audio manufacturing industry. Its proficient engineers and trained professionals work proactively to reproduce sound naturally using efficient production methods and exceptional engineering technology. It produces high-quality speakers, amplifiers, CD players, digital-to-analog converters, turntables, etc.

