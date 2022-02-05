Bengaluru, February 5: A 28-year-old electrical shop salesman has been arrested by cyber crime unit of Bengaluru police for allegedly offering 'wife swapping' services online to find partners for her. The accused has been identified as Vinayak M.

According to a report in New Indian Express, Vinayak had created a Twitter account in the name of a woman. The accused fell into the police net after a police informer alerted cyber cell officials who arrested him. Bengaluru: Youth Gets Shock of His Life, Finds Own Video With Girlfriend on Porn Sites

The accused hails from Mandya district and married his colleague after the couple fell in love in 2019. The couple also has a one-year-old child.

According to police, the accused was addicted to porn after he got married. He also forced his 27-year-old wife to watch porn videos. After some time, Vinayak asked his wife to indulge in fantasy pornography to which she agreed. The couple also began to record their intimate moments.

Later, Vinayak asked his wife if she was interested in wife swapping and she again agreed to the proposal. It was after this that the accused started promoting wife swapping on social media.

Police said Vinayak used to post sleazy photos of his wife on social media with a text saying, "We are a married couple in Bengaluru anyone like to meet it's FWB only.(sic)"

Vinayak later shifted to another social media platform and contacted customers and called them at their house in Singasandra near Electronic City. He also used to record the sexual act. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Six-Year-Old Daughter in Vellore District; Arrested

Police said the accused told them that he never accepted the money from people who came to his house but sometimes accepted it if customers wished to pay. Police have recovered the electronic gadgets used by the couple.

Police have booked the couple under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information technology Act 2000. Earlier, Vinayak used to run a poultry farm in Mandya.

