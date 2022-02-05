India host West Indies for a limited-overs series and the first ODI match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday). Both teams will be aiming to kick off the three-match series win a win as they are heading into the encounter on the back of contrasting results. So ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022, we take a look at head-to-head records, key players and other things you need to know. India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

India are coming off a disappointing loss to South Africa where they were defeated in Tests and ODIs including being on the receiving end of a clean sweep in the 50-over format. But with Rohit Sharma returning, the Men in Blue will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, West Indies are fresh off a 3-2 win over No.1 T20I side England and will hope for another giant upset. India vs West Indies 2022: Kieron Pollard-Led WI Side Arrives in Ahmedabad for Upcoming White-Ball Series.

IND vs WI ODIs Head-to-Head

India and West Indies have faced off against each other 133 times in One Day Internationals. IND have the edge in the head-to-head record, winning 64 games while WI have 63 wins to their name. Two matches have tied while four have ended in no result.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Key Players

Skipper Rohit Sharma will play an important role for India while Shardul Thakur will also have a huge responsibility after his showing in South Africa. Veterans Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard will be key in West Indies’ performances.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Mini Battles

Shai Hope vs Mohammad Siraj and Rohit Sharma vs Alzarri Joseph will be the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platforms.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Sharmarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).