New Delhi [India], December 17: FOIP, one of India's fastest-growing fractional ownership platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Investors Clinic, one of the country's largest real estate advisory firms. The collaboration aims to raise INR 500 crore to scale high-quality, compliance-ready farmland projects, with a focused expansion into India's rapidly growing managed farmland sector & Tier-2 cities.

The partnership combines FOIP's tech-driven fractional ownership model, designed to make farmland investment transparent, accessible, and managed, with Investors Clinic's deep market reach, distribution strength, and advisory expertise across real estate categories. Together, the companies will curate "best-in-line" farmland opportunities, offer structured ownership options, and promote sustainable agriland development across emerging markets.

Under the initiative, FOIP will identify, conduct due diligence, and manage high-potential farmland parcels. At the same time, Investors Clinic will focus on attracting investors, educating investors, and conducting large-scale outreach to retail and HNI investors across cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and the suburbs of Metro cities.

Ankush Ahuja, Founder, FOIP, said,

"Our mission is to make farmland a mainstream, high-governance investment category in India. With Investors Clinic's unmatched distribution network and our technology-led fractional ownership model, we are confident we can deliver transparent, professionally managed, high-quality farmland assets to a much wider investor base. The INR 500 crore raise will help us unlock sustainable growth in Tier-2 markets, where the demand for long-term, land-backed investments is surging."

Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic, said, "Farmland as an asset class is witnessing strong interest across India from both seasoned and first-time investors. FOIP has built a credible, structured platform that addresses trust, compliance and asset-management gaps in this segment. Through our strategic partnership, we aim to bring institutional-grade farmland investment opportunities to our clients across the country, particularly in high-growth Tier-2 cities."

The initiative reflects the growing appetite for alternative real-estate investments and the rising preference for managed farmland ownership aligned with sustainability, long-term value appreciation, and lifestyle aspirations.

About the FOIPFOIP is a Tech-Enabled Fractional Ownership Platform bringing in Vital Opportunities for investors in the Commercial, Residential, Land, Farmhouses & Holiday Homes domain. The platform focuses on value opportunities accessible for investors & customers. FOIP's vision is to build a pipeline of investment opportunities for its investors and provide the right financing for its partner real-estate players. FOIP platform is a passionate group of seasoned veterans boasting over 100+ years of combined expertise in real estate and financial services ,sharing a common goal of wealth creation for our investors & stakeholders.

About Investors ClinicInvestors Clinic has a strong network of 34 offices across India, more than 1.65 lakh sq. ft. of office space anda global foray with international presence in Dubai, Doha and Singapore. Investors Clinic's brand value is reckoned at more than INR 2000 Cr with a turnover of INR 300+ Cr. Investors Clinic is strengthening its reach and presence very rapidly. Investors Clinic has a proven track record of working with more than 200 leading developers. The company is committed to providing best-in-class customer service through world-class technology, processes and response mechanisms. Investor Clinic is involved in end-to-end property deals, from property value appreciation to new property launches.

