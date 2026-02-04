NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: In line with its ongoing commitment to comprehensive healthcare, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, is proud to announce the launch of 'BreastCare360' -- a specialized initiative designed to offer advanced breast care, including breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and reconstructive surgery for both cancerous and non-cancerous breast conditions. The launch coincides with World Cancer Day 2026, underscoring Fortis Hospital Mulund's dedication to addressing the growing need for specialized care in the battle against breast cancer.

Led by a team of highly experienced specialists, 'BreastCare360' will provide a multidisciplinary approach to treating and supporting patients with breast-related conditions. The team comprises Dr Raj Kapadia, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Dr Rachana Tataria, Consultant - Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery, and Dr Sonali Maniar, Consultant - Radiology, all of whom are committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care to every patient.

Dr Raj Kapadia, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, who forms a crucial part of the team emphasized, "BreastCare360 offers a wide range of services for women and men who need specialized care. From early cancer detection to advanced treatments, as well as reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, our focus is not only on healing but also on restoring confidence. We provide both preventative measures, such as prophylactic mastectomies, and post-cancer reconstruction options, allowing patients to regain their sense of self."

Dr. Rachana Tataria, Consultant - Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, "Breast care today goes beyond disease management that is it is equally about restoring form, function, and self-confidence. Through 'BreastCare360', we aim to integrate reconstructive options seamlessly into the treatment pathway, whether it is immediate or delayed reconstruction. Our focus is to ensure that patients feel whole again, both physically and emotionally, as they move forward in their recovery journey."

The services offered through 'BreastCare360' include:

Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment: Cutting-edge technology for early detection, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Early detection and diagnostic capabilities include digital mammography and 3T MRI, enabling a truly comprehensive continuum of care. The centre will also offer genetic testing and counselling services.

Reconstructive Surgery: Both immediate and delayed breast reconstruction post-mastectomy, helping patients regain confidence and quality of life.

Aesthetic Breast Procedures: Offering breast augmentation, reduction, and lift for cosmetic or medical reasons. Preventive Care: Prophylactic mastectomies for high-risk individuals, such as those with BRCA gene mutations.

Nipple Reconstruction: Restorative surgeries to enhance the aesthetic outcome after cancer treatments. Male Breast Care: Addressing conditions like gynecomastia and male breast cancer.

Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, commented, "At Fortis, our mission is to deliver patient-centric care that addresses both the clinical and emotional needs of our patients. 'BreastCare360' is designed to provide comprehensive, multi-faceted care, ensuring that patients not only receive the best treatment but also feel supported and understood throughout their journey."

The new initiative, 'BreastCare360', will be based at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, where patients can access a full spectrum of services in one location. With this launch, Fortis Hospital Mulund continues its commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the community.

