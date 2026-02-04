New Delhi, February 4: Emerging police data has revealed a staggering rise in missing persons cases in New Delhi, with 807 individuals reported missing in the first 15 days of 2026. According to official records from the Delhi Police, an average of 54 people vanished every day between January 1 and January 15. Most alarmingly, women and girls account for nearly two-thirds of these cases, comprising 509 of the total reports.

While search operations are ongoing, 572 individuals remain untraced, sparking urgent concerns regarding urban safety and the effectiveness of current recovery mechanisms. Delhi Shocker: 36-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Being Brutally Beaten With Helmet by Food Delivery Riders Following Dispute Over Water in Connaught Place.

Vulnerability Among Women and Minors

The data highlights a significant gender skew, with 509 women and girls reported missing compared to 298 men. Within the total figure, 191 cases involve minors. Among these children, girls are disproportionately affected, representing 146 of the disappearances.

Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 form the most vulnerable subgroup. Of the 169 adolescents reported missing in this two-week period, 138 were girls. Despite police efforts, nearly 71 per cent of these teenage cases remain unresolved, leaving families in a state of prolonged distress.

Tracing Efforts and Unresolved Cases

The Delhi Police have successfully traced 235 individuals so far, including 54 children and 181 adults. However, the backlog of untraced persons continues to grow.

Adults: Out of 616 missing adults (363 women and 253 men), 435 have yet to be located.

Younger Children: In the under-eight category, nine children were reported missing; while three boys were found, six children remain unaccounted for.

Mid-Childhood: In the 8 to 12 age group, 13 children disappeared, with only three located to date.

Long-Term Trends and Decadal Data

The early figures for 2026 mirror a deeply troubling long-term pattern in Delhi. In 2025 alone, the city recorded over 24,500 missing persons cases. A decadal analysis spanning from 2016 to 2026 reveals that more than 2.32 lakh people have gone missing in the capital over the last ten years. While approximately 1.8 lakh individuals were eventually traced during that decade, nearly 52,000 cases remain unresolved. Officials note that while many cases are linked to elopement, family disputes, or economic migration, a significant portion remains tied to more predatory risks, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Delhi Shocker: Saket Court Staffer Dies by Suicide From Complex Building; Death Note Cites Work Pressure (Watch Videos).

Calls for Systemic Reform

The recurring nature of these disappearances has led to increased pressure on governance and law enforcement. Experts suggest that the sheer volume of cases often stretches police resources thin, leading to a "routine" handling of files that may require high-alert interventions. Social activists are now calling for stricter SOPs for missing persons, enhanced digital tracking, and more transparent public reporting to curb the rising trend of disappearances in India's capital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

