Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: Bangalore-based direct to consumer spice startup Fresh Ground Ventures today announced the launch of a unique platform for spice buyers. Recognizing that spice brands are best discovered through word-of-mouth & personal recommendations, FreshGround has brought in technology to empower customers to become brand ambassadors and earn their own monthly supply of spices for free.

Under the program, called Fresh First, customers get a discount on each spice purchase, those who encourage approximately eight families to switch from commercial factory-ground spices to FreshGround's range of premium single-origin spices receive automatic credit in their account to cover their own monthly spice needs--effectively making it free. Additionally, Fresh First Ambassadors can use the platform to build their own network of communities that buy and recommend FreshGround spices, earning cash rewards on each sale in their network and run it as their own small business. This innovative approach not only incentivizes customers to spread the word about FreshGround's single origin spices but also fosters a sense of community among health-conscious food enthusiasts.

"For a premium spice brand like ours, word-of-mouth is the most authentic and effective way to get new customers to experience the exceptional flavour, taste and aroma that our single-origin spices deliver," said Yogeel Manwani, Founder & CEO of FreshGround. "The Fresh First platform is a sign of our commitment to discerning health conscious customers, empowering them to share their passion for quality food and healthy eating habits and be rewarded in return."

FreshGround distinguishes itself by sourcing premium single-origin spices and employing a patented grinding process to grind each order fresh. This proprietary method ensures that the spices retain their natural flavour, taste, and aroma, delivering an unparalleled culinary experience.

"We have been selling direct-to-consumer with no middlemen since our inception, through this new platform we will be able to pass margins directly to customers who love the brand and are keen to actively promote it to their friends and relatives," added Ramakrishna Melgiri, FreshGround's Co-Founder. "By becoming Fresh First brand ambassadors, our customers not only enjoy free spices but also contribute to a community that values health, quality, freshness, and authentic flavours."

The Fresh First platform is now available to all customers and is free to use. To learn more and start earning free spices, customers may visit https://freshground.in

About FreshGround:

FreshGround (https://freshground.in) is an Indian direct-to-consumer spice startup dedicated to providing customers with the highest-quality, single-origin spices. FreshGround's patented innovation in spice grinding shifts the spice industry from a centralized model to a decentralized one, offering numerous benefits, including enhanced product traceability, guaranteed purity (free from adulteration), and a fresher, healthier, and superior product. Through this patented process and use of Topmost Grade Single Origin Whole Spices, FreshGround Spices offer a richer aroma, more vibrant flavour, and a better overall taste compared to commercially available spice powders.

