Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7: Frontline Schools, a leading group of educational institutions established in 1998 at Tirupur District, Tamil Nadu, are well-known for their academic excellence and commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, and are renowned for their unwavering dedication to fostering students' intellectual prowess, as well as their extracurricular and co-curricular aptitudes. They are proudly set to host the extraordinary "Frontline World Records Festival 2023." which will take place from July 20 to July 30, 2023, encompassing participants from Pre-KG to Grade 12 and promising to be an unparalleled showcase of India's future generations. The event promises to be an extraordinary amalgamation of talent, resilience, and determination, which is proposed to be certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Dr.K.Sivasamy, the Correspondent, proudly stated that, "Frontline World Records Festival 2023" is a testament to Frontline's enduring commitment to providing students with opportunities to shine on a global stage with an objective of setting a benchmark of creating 25 team world records and 25 individual world records. In a celebration coinciding with India's 76th year of Independence, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," this grand event will stand as a symbol of national pride and resilience. Frontline Schools, known for its dedication to holistic education, has curated a series of record attempts to highlight the multifaceted talents of our treasured students. These attempts will span various fields, ranging from the enrichment of LSRW skills to Fine Arts, Yoga, Sports, and Environmental awareness, offering a platform for students to showcase their remarkable abilities, he further added.

Dr.S.Sivagami, the Secretary, detailed that, Frontline students will endeavour to etch their names in the annals of greatness. This ambitious undertaking will witness an array of exceptional team world records being attempted across a diverse range of disciplines, reflecting the multifaceted talents of the school's cherished students. From embarking on the longest Lecture Marathon by a Team to engaging in spirited debates during the Longest Debate Marathon by Multiple Teams. Simultaneously, the school community will unite in exhilarating displays of mass participation, with endeavours such as the Most Participants Doing Jumping Jacks Simultaneously, Most Participants Playing the Game of "Rock, Paper, Scissors" Simultaneously, and Most Participants Wearing Paper Hats Simultaneously.

The festival will witness the contagious excitement of the Most Participants Popping Bubble Wraps Simultaneously, the joviality of the Most Participants Playing the Game of "Duck, Duck, Goose" Simultaneously, and the infectious energy of the Most Participants in a Chicken Dance. Adding a touch of reality, the students will don paper crowns for the Most Participants Wearing Paper Crowns Simultaneously and delve into nostalgia with the Most Participants in a Hokey Pokey Dance, she further added.

S.Sakthi Nandhan, the Director, detailed that, Frontline Schools believes in nurturing not only the minds but also the bodies and souls of its students. In line with this ethos, the festival will also see participants engaging in wellness activities such as creating Seed Balls and performing Yogasanas on a Chair Simultaneously. Literary enthusiasts will unite to present a Written Review of a Literature simultaneously, while the art aficionados will engage in the intricate crafts of making Kirigami and Origami models, as well as Dot-to-Dot drawing, he further added.

S.Vaishnavi Nandhan, the Joint Secretary, stated that Embracing the spirit of sportsmanship, the students will partake in exhilarating displays of coordination and teamwork, holding flags and pom poms, during the Most Participants Performing in a Sports Drill. In a remarkable testament to their culinary prowess, Frontline students will aim to set a record for the Most Participants Cooking Fire Less Recipes Simultaneously. In the quest to transcend boundaries, we endeavour to break records beyond the festival, aiming to achieve the Most Books Published Simultaneously by School Students, which is first of its kind in the world, she further added.

Frontline Schools are poised to leave an indelible mark on the global stage. By providing their students with this unparalleled opportunity to shine and once again demonstrates their unwavering commitment to India's future generations. Students, Teachers, Parents and Grandparents are excited to witness this historical event.

