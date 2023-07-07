Mumbai, July 7: The Honor 90 is now officially available in the European markets, including the UK. It features a sleek design with rounded edges, Deeply Reinforced Glass, and Dual Ring Design on the back. The new smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver colour options. Additional highlights include an In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers, and a stunning Quad-Curved Floating Display with eye-comfort technology. Realme Narzo 60 With 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

Honor 90 Specifications

The Honor 90 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition (4nm) chipset with Adreno 644 GPU, 8GB / 12GB RAM, and 256GB / 512GB storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging.

The Dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphone runs Android 13 based MagicOS 7.1. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The 6.7-inch OLED display comes with FHD+ (2664 x 1200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It comes with HDR capabilities.

For photos and videos, the Honor 90 sports a triple camera setup with a 200MP 1/1.4-inch sensor (f/1.9 aperture), a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and an LED flash.

Additionally, the new handset features a 50MP front camera (f/2.4 aperture) for selfies and video calling. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). Camera features include artificial intelligence (AI) for video denoising, video mode recommendations, and an AI Vlog Assistant. Honor X50 Announced With 1.5K 120Hz Display, 108MP Camera: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Honor 90 Price

The Honor 90 is priced at £449.99 (approx Rs 47,220) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage comes at £499.99 (approx Rs 52,470). Sales will start on July 6, 2023. There is no information about the Indian launch yet.

