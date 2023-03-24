Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 24 (ANI/OP Jindal University): O.P. Jindal Global University is honoured to announce that the Foreign and Education Ministers will be participating in the upcoming G-20 Higher Educators Forum's Universities of the Future Summit. The Theme of the Virtual Summit is Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility & Community Impact in G 20 Countries.

The Chief Guest V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India will deliver the Inaugural Address. The Valedictory Session will be given by Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Government of India.

The five-day summit which will begin on March 27, 2023 will bring together 160 national and international participants from all G20 countries across six continents and will involve:

* 100 universities

* 160 university leaders

* 30 plus thematic sessions

* 3 keynote addresses

The welcome address will be delivered by Professor (Dr.) C. Raj KumarFounding Vice Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University while the introductory remarks will be given by Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean and Director, Jindal Global Centre for Studies, O. P. Jindal Global University. A special address will be given by Professor (Dr.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General Association of Indian Universities.

Announcing the inauguration of the World Universities Summit, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "It is a rare occasion for such a high level gathering of globally recognized academics and educational experts from G20 countries to come together to discuss issues that directly impact the future of education. an honour to welcome renowned intellectuals and academics to this unique multi-country summit. As part of the five-day conference we will discuss and analyze the needs, challenges and requirements of higher education across renowned institutions of G20 countries. Under India's presidency of the G20, it is our endeavor to contribute towards cooperation, collaboration and development of higher education partnerships. Our sessions will seek to address key issues and will aim to find solutions and build a new foundation in education amongst countries that comprise the G20 group."

Sessions have been organized keeping in mind the contemporary context and needs of higher education amongst G20 countries. As part of the 30 thematic sessions there will be several special addresses and discussions on important themes, some of which include high level discussions on topics like:

India's Aspiration to Build World-Class Universities: A Reality Check which will be conducted by Professor (Dr.) Philip G. Altbach, Founding Director & Research Professor Center for International Higher Education, Boston College, United States of America and Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar. Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, India; No Room Of One's Own: Redefining Work Life Balance In A Post-Pandemic World conducted with Professor (Dr.) Victoria Jones, Senior International Officer, University of California, Irvine, United States of America; a keynote address and discussion Building World Class Universities In India: One Rank At A Time By Dr. Ashwin Fernandes Regional Director - Mena & South Asia, Quacquarelli Symonds, India; Building World-Class Universities: The American Imagination For Higher Education, by Professor Peter H. Schuck Simeon E. Baldwin Professor, Emeritus of Law, Yale Law School, Yale University, United States of America and Dr. Geoffrey M. Cox, Senior Associate Dean, Finance & Administration, Graduate School of Education, Stanford University, United States of . Other sessions have themes which include Being Glocal: University as a Site of Local Innovation & Meaningful Community Engagement; Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Universities Promoting Equality & Nurturing Future Women Leaders; Academic Freedom & Democratic Leadership: Autonomy versus Accountability; Holistic Higher Education: Role of Interdisciplinary Studies in Overcoming Challenges of the 21st Century amongst many other high level discourses.

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean and Director, Jindal Global Centre for Studies, O. P. Jindal Global University said that the summit was an opportunity for India's cooperation with the world as part of its spiritual and abiding theme of building global relationships. "There will be a special session on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Values Of Global Citizenship & Role Of Higher Education Institutions with Professor (Dr.) Kim Brooks, Provost & Vice President, Academic, Dalhousie University, Canada, Professor (Dr.) Lucas S. Grosman, Rector, University of San Andres, Argentina, Professor (Dr.) Samantha Kelley, Associate Director, Global Programs, Temple University, United States of America and Professor (Dr.) Funmi Olonisakin, Vice President, International, Engagement & Service, Kings College, London, United Kingdom amongst others."

In an unprecedented gathering of leading educational leaders from G20 countries, there will be participation from luminaries like Phil Baty Chief Global Affairs Officer Times Higher Education United Kingdom, Professor (Dr.) Paul Flather, Former Secretary-General Europaeum & Fellow, Mansfield College University of Oxford, United Kingdom, Professor Ian Johnstone, Professor, The Fletcher School Tufts University United States of America, Dr. David Kennedy Dean, Digital Education Newcastle University, Professor Suparto Suparto, Assistant Rector, International Relations University of Muhammadiyah Malang, Indonesia, Professor (Dr.) John Dewar Ao, Vice Chancellor La Trobe University Australia, Dr. Luis Enrique Palafox Maestre, President, Universidad Autonoma de Baja California Mexico, Professor (Dr.) Kathy Hogarth, Associate Vice President Global Strategy, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada, Professor (Dr.) Miki Sugimura, Professor Department of Education Sophia University, Japan, Professor Eduardo M. Penalver, President Seattle University United States of America, Professor Mark E. Smith, Vice Chancellor University of Southampton United Kingdom, Professor (Dr.) Wilma Vialle, Pro Vice Chancellor, Global University of Wollongong Australia, Professor (Dr.) Matthias Middell, Vice Rector, Internationalisation Leipzig University, Germany, Dr. Damiano Pinnacchio, International Relations Affairs, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy, Professor (Dr.) Vera Zabotkina, Russian State University for the Humanities, Russia, Professor (Dr.) Fady Fadel, Chancellor American Business School of Paris France, Professor Paul Dangerfield, President & Vice Chancellor Capilano University Canada, Professor (Dr.) M. Sondan D. Feyiz, Rector Kadir Has University Turkey amongst others. All G20 nations will be represented at the Summit.

This third edition of the World Universities Summit is special because it entails participation of 100 Universities from G 20 countries and is taking place against the backdrop of India's presidency of the G20 grouping, which will culminate in the Delhi G20 Summit of leaders in September 2023.

