PNN

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19: Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. (BSE: 538216), a leading player engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Knitted Fabrics as well as Knitted Garments, has announced that it has achieved export sales of 100 Crore in the current financial year, representing the highest-ever export performance since the Company's inception.

Also Read | Who Is Ramachandra Rao? All About Karnataka IPS Officer As Viral Video Shows Him ‘Kissing’ Women in His Office.

This milestone underscores the Company's successful transformation into a strong export-oriented apparel and textile player and highlights the growing trust of international customers across multiple geographies, specifically the Gulf region and the Middle East. The achievement is a result of consistent focus on quality manufacturing, product innovation, timely execution, and strong customer relationships.

The Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, skilled workforce, and efficient supply chain capabilities have enabled it to scale operations while maintaining stringent quality and compliance standards. Over the years, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited has steadily expanded its export portfolio, offering premium-quality textile products and garment articles aligned with global fashion trends and customer preferences.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule.

Speaking about the development, Mr Prem Aggarwal, Managing Director of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited, said: "Achieving INR 100 Crore in export sales is a proud and defining moment for Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited. This success is the outcome of the relentless efforts of our great team, strong execution capabilities, and long-standing relationships with our international customers. We would also like to highlight that the Company's export business has not been materially impacted by the recent American tariff developments, given our diversified export markets and product mix. With sufficient working capital in place, we remain very positive and confident about further growth in our export business in the coming days, while continuing to focus on sustainable expansion and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited is a Tiruppur-based apparel manufacturer and wholesaler with over 25 years of industry experience. The Company has established itself as a reliable supplier of high-quality apparel products, combining Indian textile craftsmanship with contemporary global designs.

Under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Prem Aggarwal, the Company has evolved from a domestic-focused player into a growing export-driven enterprise. With a clear focus on export markets, product diversification, and operational excellence, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited continues to strengthen its footprint across international markets while contributing to India's textile export growth story.

Domestically, the company continues to strengthen its wholesale network through hubs in Tiruppur and Surat, enabling efficient service and competitive pricing across India's major regions. Its recent start of Tamil Nadu distribution network will further enhance its nationwide reach in the same model.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)