India are set to host New Zealand for a high-stakes five-match T20 International series beginning this Wednesday, 21 January 2026. This series represents the final competitive outing for both nations before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off in February. With the matches spread across five different cities, both teams will look to finalise their combinations and adapt to the subcontinental conditions that will define the upcoming global tournament. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Added to Team India Squad, Washington Sundar Ruled out of IND vs NZ T20I Series 2026.

The series comes immediately after the conclusion of a three-match ODI leg, shifting the focus entirely to the shortest format. For India, the matches provide an opportunity to test their bench strength and the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, who continues to lead the T20 side.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, have arrived with a spin-heavy squad, anticipating the turning tracks typical of Indian January conditions. The Black Caps are seeking to improve their recent record against India, having won only three of their last ten encounters in this format.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Venues and Match Timings

The tour will traverse the length and breadth of India, starting in Nagpur and concluding in Thiruvananthapuram. To accommodate evening viewers and optimal playing conditions, all five fixtures are scheduled as night matches. Samosa, Pop Corn, Momos and Other Food Prices Revealed For Fans Visiting Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026.

Start Time: All matches will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

Broadcast: In India, the series will be televised on Star Sports and streamed live on the JioHotstar platform.

India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st T20I Wed, 21 January VCA Stadium, Nagpur 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Fri, 23 January SVNS International Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Sun, 25 January Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 7:00 PM 4th T20I Wed, 28 January ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 7:00 PM 5th T20I Sat, 31 January Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 7:00 PM

IND vs NZ Squad Developments

India’s squad features several notable inclusions, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan returning to the fold to compete for the wicket-keeping spot. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling attack, supported by the world’s top-ranked T20 bowler, Varun Chakravarthy.

The visitors have been boosted by the return of Finn Allen and Mark Chapman, both of whom have recovered from recent injuries. The Kiwis’ strategy appears focused on their "spin twins," Santner and Ish Sodhi, who will be crucial on the abrasive surfaces expected in Raipur and Visakhapatnam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).