Bengaluru, January 19: Dr K Ramachandra Rao, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, has returned to the headlines this week following new allegations of administrative misconduct. Currently serving as the DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Rao's tenure has been marked by high-profile assignments as well as recurring controversies. His name resurfaced in public discourse on January 19, after unverified footage allegedly recorded inside his office triggered a fresh round of scrutiny from the state administration, just months after he was reinstated following a previous suspension. In the viral clip, Rao is allegedly seen hugging and kissing women in his office.

Who Is DGP Ramachandra Rao?

Dr K Ramachandra Rao is a veteran law enforcement official who has spent over three decades in the Karnataka police force.

Promotions: He was promoted to the rank of Director General of Police in September 2023.

Key Postings: Before his current role at the DCRE, he served in several significant capacities, including:

Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range (Mysuru).

Rao is known within the department for his experience in urban policing and infrastructure management, though his career has often been shadowed by legal and departmental inquiries.

Viral Video Allegedly Shows DGP Ramachandra Roa With Women in His Office

Recent Controversies Involving DGP Ramachandra Rao

Rao’s most significant recent challenge began in March 2025, when his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport.

The Allegations: Ranya Rao was allegedly caught smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth approximately INR 12.56 crore upon her return from Dubai.

Protocol Breach: Investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) suggested that a police constable, acting on "standing instructions" from DGP Rao's office, had provided protocol assistance to bypass standard security checks.

Administrative Action: Following these revelations, the Karnataka government placed Rao on compulsory leave in mid-March 2025 while a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta investigated his potential involvement.

He was eventually reinstated in August 2025 after the government withdrew the leave order, posting him to his current role in the Civil Rights Enforcement wing.

Current Status and Latest Allegations Against Karnataka IPS Officer

As of January 19, Rao is facing renewed pressure. A viral video allegedly featuring the DGP has reached the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leading to calls for a fresh probe into "inappropriate conduct" within a government facility. While Rao has previously distanced himself from his stepdaughter's legal troubles - stating that the law should take its own course - the latest episode has brought his leadership and the ethical standards of the senior police cadre back under the microscope of the Home Department.

However, the senior IPS officer had denied the allegations against him. He dismissed the video, saying that it is morphed. He told India Today that he was being deliberately targeted.

This is not the first time Dr Rao has faced departmental headwinds. In 2014, during his tenure as IGP Mysuru, he was embroiled in a controversy regarding the alleged misappropriation of seized cash from a private bus. Though he maintained his innocence and continued his climb through the ranks, these past incidents have made him one of the most frequently discussed senior officers in the state’s political and administrative circles.

