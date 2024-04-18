VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 18: Founded by esteemed surgeons Dr. Vineet Gautam and Dr. Ekta Mishra, GBL Hospital has established itself as a pioneer in the field of Robotic surgeries, Liver Treatments and various Cosmetic Procedures promising quality, affordable, and hassle-free care to its patients.

Scheduled for the 19th and 20th of April 2024, the free medical camp aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to receive expert medical advice and guidance from seasoned professionals at GBL Hospital. Patients seeking solutions for various surgical needs, including Robotic Surgeries for intricate procedures, complex GI surgeries, bariatric interventions, and cosmetic enhancements, can benefit from this camp.

Dr. Vineet Gautam, with years of experience in liver transplant and Robotic surgery, and Dr. Punit Tiwari, with years of experience as Urologist and Robotic Surgeon brings a holistic approach to patient care. Their expertise ensures precision and minimally invasive interventions, promising enhanced recovery and outcomes for patients. On the other hand, Dr. Ekta Mishra Gautam, specializing in Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, adds a unique dimension to the hospital's offerings. Her dedication to providing personalized care and achieving aesthetic excellence has earned accolades from patients and peers alike.

The free medical camp underscores GBL Hospital's commitment to community welfare and healthcare accessibility. It serves as an earnest endeavour to reach out to all individuals who may benefit from specialized surgeries. Through initiatives like these, GBL Hospital continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and compassion in the healthcare sector, making significant strides towards improving the lives of Indore residents.

Call now for Appointment - 95220-55588

Or Visit - https://www.gblhospital.com , https://www.gblaesthetics.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)