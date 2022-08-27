New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/PNN): Advanced genetic sequencing for cancer patients would now become more affordable and easily accessible with the newly announced collaboration between GenepoweRx, India's most trusted Genetic Testing company, and Onco.com, India's leading patient-centric cancer care management platform. These two well-known names in their industries have agreed to work together in carrying out advanced cancer genomics tests and reporting accurate recommendations specific to the Indian population towards targeted therapy in cancer.

As per WHO 2020 report, 1 in 10 Indians will develop cancer in their lifetime, and 1 in 15 will die of the disease. Average survival after the diagnosis improved significantly after the advent of targeted therapies. Targeted therapy is an advanced and new form of cancer treatment which focuses on the root causes, i.e. genetic changes or mutations that turn healthy cells into cancer cells. There are over 82 FDA-approved targeted therapy drugs covering more than 15 types of cancers, including those of the breast, prostate, colon, and lung; these targeted therapies work precisely if the tumour has the right target. To use targeted therapy, the oncologist recommends genetic tests to understand the genetic changes responsible for cancer cell growth. With the growing incidents of cancer in India and the rising need for oncogene-specific genetic testing specific to the Indian population, this collaboration is a much-needed hope for cancer patients.

Also Read | Atal Bridge Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad; Here’s Everything You Need to Know About The Iconic Kite-Themed Foot Over Bridge.

Onco.com is India's leading patient-centric cancer care management platform offering end-to-end support to cancer patients and their families. It has a PAN-India presence with over 1500 oncologists and more than 500 treatment centres consisting of hospitals, clinics, and Onco cancer centres.

GenepoweRx, is India's most trusted Genetic Testing company founded by Dr. Kalyan and Dr. Hima, both American Board-certified Internal Medicine Physicians with over 10 years of training and experience in clinical genomics from prestigious Stanford and Harvard University. The company takes pride in developing India's first comprehensive Cancer Genetic Test - OncoRx, which will help oncologists to prescribe targeted therapy drugs. OncoRx is the only genetic test powered by Artificial Intelligence(AI) algorithms using US basedMemorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center'sPrecision Oncology Knowledge Base, the only FDA-recognized database for cancer to identify gene mutations associated with solid tumors and to provide accurate recommendations specific to the Indian population.

Also Read | Sri Lanka at Asia Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of SL Cricket Team in the Continental Tournament Ahead of the 2022 Edition.

There are significant variations in the cancer genome changes between different ethnicities. Recently, the data analysis from the world's oldest and only FDA-approved database from Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer centre revealed that EGFR mutations are more common in Asians (56 per cent) when compared with Caucasians (16 per cent). GenepoweRx bio-medical-informatics team has sequenced over 100 solid tumor samples in recent months and found that there are mutations which have specific therapies and facilitated the provision of specific medications on compassionate grounds from international drug manufacturers. Many novel mutations found in our population have not been reported so far in the global database. GenepoweRx is currently working on publishing these findings and deciphering the clinical importance.

Dr Kalyan, Founder - GenepoweRx shares, "We are proud to collaborate with Onco.com. More sequencing of tumor cells is needed. We carry a mutual goal of bringing world-class advanced testing to all our patients at an affordable cost. This partnership will provide more insights into the reasons for the rise in cancer and possibly identify new targeted therapies. Collaborations like these will help provide better cancer treatment options to the masses."

Dr Amit Jotwani, Co-founder and Chief Oncologist, says, "I believe collaboration is the way forward to bring meaningful advancements in the fight against cancer. Cancer Genomics testing is gaining tremendous interest due to its ability to identify the most effective targeted treatments, but at the same time, the test outcomes may not give clear results due to the complexity of different mutations that may be found. Additionally, a limited understanding of mutation patterns in Indian patients makes it difficult to develop targeted therapies. Collaboration with GenepoweRx's AI-based platform will help us better understand cancer-causing mutations among the Indian population, which in turn would help us develop more effective and affordable drugs".

In the era of personalized medicine, genomic testing is an indispensable tool. It will lead to informed decisions and better patient outcomes with reduced side effects.

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)