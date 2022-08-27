The 2022 Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. This will be the fourth time UAE hosts the Asia Cup tournament. The first-ever Asia Cup was also held in UAE in 1984. This is the 15th edition of the continental tournament and will be played in a T20I format for the second time in history, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Team Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get SL Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Sri Lanka automatically qualified for the Asia Cup tournament as being an ICC full member nation. It will be their 14th appearance at the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka has played in 11 finals in the last 13 editions, more than any other nation and has won five of them. They won their first Asia Cup title in the second edition of the event in 1986, after defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

They are the five-time Asia Cup champion, ranking second on the all-time leader board behind India who has won the title seven times. They have struggled in the last two tournaments to finish up to their mark. The team is highly motivated and ready to start the competition, led by the all-rounder, Dasun Shanaka and will try to retain their title. Asia Cup 2022: Here's A Quick Recap of Last Edition of Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

Sri Lanka At Asia Cup History

Team Appearances Best Result Played Won Loss Tie NR Win% Sri Lanka 13 Champions (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014) 50 34 16 0 0 68.00

Sri Lanks are in group B along with Afghanistan and Bangladesh and they will start off the competition with their match against Afghanistan on August 27. Trying to secure a spot in the Super Four they will be heading into the match with high spirits and determination to once again be crowned the Asian Champions.

