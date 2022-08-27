Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the iconic ‘Atal Bridge’, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Saturday, August 27.

Check Tweet:

Our prized possession, the Sabarmati Riverfront just gets better as we open doors to the Atal Bridge. The modern marvel would be E-Inaugurated, tomorrow 27th August, Saturday by H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/F9BllFNiR0 — Amdavad Municipal Corporation (@AmdavadAMC) August 26, 2022

The foot overbridge will connect the flower garden on the western-end and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end of the riverfront. Atal Bridge Launch: PM Narendra Modi Shares ‘Spectacular’ Photos of Iconic 300-Metre Foot-Over-Bridge Built in Ahmedabad (See Pics)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it spectacular while sharing the images on Twitter and tweeted,"Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular!"

Check Tweet:

Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular! pic.twitter.com/6ERwO2N9Wv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about Atal Bridge:

Approved by Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) board in March, 2018, the foot over bridge connects the east and West side of Sabarmati Riverfront. The 300-metre-long bridge has an eye-catching design and LED lighting. The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront. The kite themed bridge is constructed keeping the city's kite festival in Centre. The vibrant colors of decoration and glasses also reflet the hues of kites and the celebration of Uttaray festival. Cyclists can also use this bridge to cross Sabarmati river. It will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody. The foot overbridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes. While the roof is made up of colourful fabric, the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel. The aerial view of the bridge look like a giant fish. It is a tubular steel superstructure, design of which was selected after a competition.

PM Modi is on his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will address a gathering at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening, a state government released had said.

