New Delhi [India], June 28: The medical industry has grown leaps and bounds in terms of diagnosis and prevention of diseases particularly after the pandemic. IVD is significant in preventing, diagnosing, and treating ailments for relieving the stress on the healthcare industry and improving the quality of life of the affected people. As the healthcare industry in India witnesses a transformation with each passing day, there is also rising customer awareness about the importance of investing in healthcare and government policies that drive this change. This is a factor that can be validated by ensuring easy access to affordable diagnostics across the last mile of India. The IVD Vertical of GenWorks Health works in alignment with the core of enabling affordable healthcare access for patients.

GenWorks Health has been consistently working to contribute timely diagnostic solutions at a cost-effective price. With a wide-ranging portfolio in Chemistry, Haematology, Urinalysis, Immunoassay and Point-of-Care tests, GenWorks has enabled early diagnosis of many diseases leading to effective treatment. To improve the offering in the IVD field, GenWorks has come up with Rapid Card test kits for Dengue and Malaria.

With the onset of monsoon season, the Indian population again gears up to protect itself from the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as Dengue and Malaria. Co-infection poses a big challenge for the precise diagnosis of these viral diseases as misdiagnosis due to false positive results leads to negative outcomes and fatal consequences at times. The In-Vitro Diagnostic products for Dengue and Malaria are for curing seasonal epidemics and mitigating their impact. Their use is aimed at preventing, diagnosing, and treating ailments for relieving the stress on the healthcare industry and improving the quality of life in those affected.

Malaria infection in human beings is caused by four species of Plasmodium parasites namely P. falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale and P. malariae. Out of these four species, P. falciparum and P. Vivax infections are the most common, at times fatal. Early detection and differentiation of malaria infection are very vital for the timely management of the patient. iScreen Malaria Card Antigen (Pf/Pv) by GenWorks is a visual lateral flow immunoassay designed for the qualitative and differential detection of P. falciparum specific histidine-rich protein-2 (Pf. HRP-2) and P. Vivax specific lactate dehydrogenase (pLDH) in human whole blood with 98.5% sensitivity & 95% specificity. A blood specimen collected from the patient is applied to the sample pad on the test card along with buffer reagent. After 15 minutes, the presence of specific bands in the test card window indicates whether the patient is infected with Plasmodium falciparum or Plasmodium vivax of human malaria.

On the other hand, Dengue virus belongs to the Flavivirus group of viruses transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, widely distributed throughout the tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Dengue fever is very common in the rainy season. Primary Dengue infection is associated with mild to high fever, headache, muscle pain and skin rashes. NS1 antigen is found from the first day and up to 9 days after the onset of fever in samples of primary or secondary dengue-infected patients. IgM antibodies are produced by the 5th day of symptoms and persist for 30-60 Days. In primary infections, IgG appears on the 14th day and persists for life. Secondary infections show that IgG rises within 1-2 days after the onset of symptoms and induces IgM response after 20 days of infection. iScreen Dengue NS1 by GenWorks offers an immunochromatographic one-step rapid card solution for qualitative early acute Dengue detection with NS1 antigen and differential detection of Dengue IgG & IgM antibodies in human serum.

The IVD tests for Malaria and Dengue are ways to ensure that the prevention of vector-borne diseases is conducted in all settings including the rural and resource-scarce ones with results being available within minutes. These tests are extremely reliable, quick, and even convenient which is why testing becomes the first line of defence against these diseases. From the very first sign of illness and relevant symptoms, efforts should be made to conduct tests so that the patients can be offered necessary and remedial medical attention without loss of time. These tests can prevent any fatal consequences.

With the Rapid Card kits for Malaria and Dengue, GenWorks aims to make healthcare solutions affordable, accessible, and equitable. These kits are a step to ensure a growing awareness of the importance of timely and accurate diagnosis of diseases amongst the Indian population.

