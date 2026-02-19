Delhi, February 19: Galgotias University has addressed the growing controversy surrounding a recent AI summit held on its campus, clarifying the employment status of Professor Neha Singh. Following reports of a heated exchange and subsequent disciplinary action, the university’s registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur confirmed that while an internal investigation is underway, the professor has not been suspended.

The incident originated during an Artificial Intelligence summit hosted by the university, which featured several high-profile speakers and industry experts. According to eyewitness accounts and social media reports, a disagreement surfaced involving Professor Neha Singh regarding the management and proceedings of the event. ‘Your 6 Can Be My 9’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh Goes Viral After AI Summit Row (Watch Videos).

Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur Denies Suspension of Professor Neha Singh

#WATCH | Noida, UP: On Galgotias University asked to vacate India AI Impact Summit expo, Nitin Kumar Gaur, Galgotias University Registrar says, "We (Galgotias University) have already given our explanation. I told you yesterday that it was a mistake, we are sorry for that... We… pic.twitter.com/rVDLMUfSMb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

The dispute quickly gained traction online, leading to speculation that the university had taken immediate punitive measures against Singh. The nature of the disagreement reportedly centered on administrative protocols and the execution of the summit’s agenda, though specific details regarding the verbal exchange remain part of the internal review. Galgotias University Exits AI Summit Expo 2026 After Robodog Controversy; Tenders Apology, Says Professor Neha Singh Was ‘Ill-Informed’.

Galgotias University Response and Clarification

In an official statement, the Registrar of Galgotias University sought to correct the narrative regarding Singh’s status. The institution emphasized that it follows a standardized protocol for addressing internal grievances and professional conduct issues.

"Professor Neha Singh has not been suspended," the Registrar stated, noting that the university is currently conducting a formal probe to understand the sequence of events. The administration clarified that the investigation is a procedural step to ensure fairness to all parties involved and does not imply a predetermined outcome.

Institutional Context

Galgotias University, located in Greater Noida, frequently hosts large-scale academic and technology conferences. The AI summit was intended to showcase the institution's commitment to emerging technologies and provide a platform for student engagement with industry leaders.

Internal disputes during high-pressure events are not uncommon in academic settings; however, the public nature of this specific row has prompted the university to prioritize transparency. The administration has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a professional environment while ensuring that faculty members are afforded due process.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The internal committee tasked with reviewing the incident is expected to submit its findings to the university leadership in the coming days. The probe will include statements from event organizers, attendees, and the parties directly involved in the row.

For now, the university maintains that business continues as usual, and any final decisions regarding disciplinary actions—if any—will only be made after the conclusion of the formal inquiry. Professor Singh remains a member of the faculty as the investigation proceeds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NewsX), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

