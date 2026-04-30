Business News | Gera Developments Strengthens Leadership Team; Appoints Praveen Yerra as Head - Pre-Launch Operations

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), one of India's leading real estate developers known for pioneering category-defining innovations and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California (USA), has announced the appointment of Praveen Yerra as Head - Pre-Launch Operations. This strategic addition further strengthens the company's leadership team as it continues to scale its operations and enhance execution capabilities.

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In his new role, Praveen will lead the development of robust pre-launch frameworks, strengthen cross-functional alignment, and drive greater operational discipline to enhance project readiness and delivery outcomes. He will play a critical role in building scalable systems that support the company's long-term growth and expanding project pipeline.

Commenting on the appointment, Gulzar Malhotra, CEO, Gera Developments, said,"Praveen's appointment marks an important step in strengthening our execution capabilities as we continue to scale our business. His deep understanding of real estate strategy and operations, along with his structured approach to planning and execution, will play a key role in enhancing our pre-launch readiness and operational efficiency. We believe his expertise will significantly contribute to building stronger systems and driving consistent, high-quality delivery."

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Praveen Yerra brings over two decades of experience in real estate strategy and operations, with expertise spanning master planning, budgeting, value engineering, and large-scale project execution. He has a strong track record of driving operational excellence, cost optimisation, and strategic transformation across complex developments.

Prior to joining Gera Developments, he held leadership roles at reputed organisations including Aparna Realty, Oberoi Realty, and Lodha Group, where he led key initiatives across project planning, execution, and process enhancement. He is known for building scalable systems, improving operational efficiency, and aligning cross-functional teams to deliver projects with speed and precision.

As Gera Developments continues to expand its portfolio, the company remains focused on strengthening its leadership team and building robust systems that drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its customers and stakeholders.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the homebuyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative--Gera's Home Equity Power--by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies. Continuing its legacy of innovation, the company has also recently introduced Gera's WellnessCentric™ Homes, a first-of-its-kind residential category focused on integrating wellbeing, fitness and holistic living into everyday life by bringing together best-in-class amenities with expert-led programmes.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera Developments has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) for nine years in a row. It has ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size WorkplacesTM in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for nine years in a row. In 2025, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best WorkplacesTM in Real Estate Industry and India's Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As they redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, they are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

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