Gold Rate Today, May 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold rate in India remained firm on Friday, May 1, 2026, with a marginal upward bias supported by stable global trends, a relatively softer US dollar, and continued domestic demand during the ongoing wedding season. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.
Gold rate in India remained firm on Friday, May 1, 2026, with a marginal upward bias supported by stable global trends, a relatively softer US dollar, and continued domestic demand during the ongoing wedding season. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.
Market participants said bullion is trading in a narrow but positive range, with safe-haven buying underpinning prices amid geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts expect gold to remain resilient in the near term, although minor fluctuations may occur depending on international cues and currency movements. Gold Rate Today, April 30, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) for April 30, 2026
|City
|22 Carat (INR)
|24 Carat (INR)
|Delhi
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Mumbai
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Chennai
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Kolkata
|INR 1,37,000
|INR 1,49,400
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Jaipur
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Lucknow
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Bhopal
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Srinagar
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Noida
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
|Gurugram
|INR 1,37,600
|INR 1,50,000
Gold Rate Today: Demand Trends And Market Outlook
Jewellery demand across key urban centres continues to lend support to prices, even as buyers remain cautious at elevated levels. According to market observers, seasonal demand linked to weddings and festivals is helping sustain the current price range.
While weather conditions monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have remained stable across most regions, normal conditions have supported steady retail activity in major markets without significant disruption. Gold Price Forecast 2026: How High Can Prices Go This Year?
Gold prices continue to be influenced by a mix of global and domestic factors, including currency movements, inflation expectations, and geopolitical developments. A softer US dollar has made gold more attractive, while steady local demand has kept prices elevated. Experts advise buyers to check real-time rates before making purchases, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).