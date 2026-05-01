Gold Rate Today, May 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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Gold rate in India remained firm on Friday, May 1, 2026, with a marginal upward bias supported by stable global trends, a relatively softer US dollar, and continued domestic demand during the ongoing wedding season. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.

Market participants said bullion is trading in a narrow but positive range, with safe-haven buying underpinning prices amid geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts expect gold to remain resilient in the near term, although minor fluctuations may occur depending on international cues and currency movements. Gold Rate Today, April 30, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) for April 30, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Mumbai INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Chennai INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Kolkata INR 1,37,000 INR 1,49,400 Bengaluru INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Hyderabad INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Ahmedabad INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Jaipur INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Lucknow INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Bhopal INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Srinagar INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Jodhpur INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Noida INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Ghaziabad INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000 Gurugram INR 1,37,600 INR 1,50,000

Gold Rate Today: Demand Trends And Market Outlook

Jewellery demand across key urban centres continues to lend support to prices, even as buyers remain cautious at elevated levels. According to market observers, seasonal demand linked to weddings and festivals is helping sustain the current price range.

While weather conditions monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have remained stable across most regions, normal conditions have supported steady retail activity in major markets without significant disruption. Gold Price Forecast 2026: How High Can Prices Go This Year?

Gold prices continue to be influenced by a mix of global and domestic factors, including currency movements, inflation expectations, and geopolitical developments. A softer US dollar has made gold more attractive, while steady local demand has kept prices elevated. Experts advise buyers to check real-time rates before making purchases, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).