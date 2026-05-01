‘Not Much of a Connection’: Donald Trump Downplays Links Between US Scientists Missing or Dead Under ‘Unexplained Circumstances’ (Watch Video)

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Donald Trump has said there is little evidence linking a series of cases involving missing or deceased scientists, pushing back against growing speculation that has gained traction online and in media coverage. Speaking on Thursday, April 30, Trump told Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, “Well, so far, I mean, they’re individual. We have a lot of scientists.”

He added that “so far, we’re finding that there’s not much of a connection,” while noting that the administration would continue to examine the issue. “We’re going to be doing a full report, and it’s very serious,” Donald Trump said. Who Are the 11 US Scientists Missing or Dead Under ‘Unexplained Circumstances’?

‘Not Much of a Connection’: Donald Trump on Dead or Missing US Scientists

NOW - Trump says string of missing and dead scientists are not connected: "There's not much of a connection." pic.twitter.com/BSaOPYDOuo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 30, 2026

Theory of US Scientists Missing or Dead Under ‘Unexplained Circumstances’ Gains Traction

Despite the lack of confirmed links, the theory that multiple scientists’ deaths or disappearances are connected has expanded rapidly in recent weeks. Media outlets and online platforms have added new names to the list, including Joshua LeBlanc, a NASA nuclear engineer who died in a car crash in July 2025.

The narrative has been amplified across publications such as the New York Post and Daily Mail, as well as by commentators and social media users. As more cases were included, the perceived scope of the alleged pattern grew, drawing wider public attention. Matthew James Sullivan Case: FBI Investigates Deaths of UFO-Linked Scientists Following Overdose Ruling for Ex-Air Force Whistleblower.

The issue has also entered political discourse. Lawmakers including Tim Burchett have raised concerns publicly, suggesting deeper scrutiny is needed. “There’s just too many of them disappearing, nothing happens by coincidence in this town or around this town. Something is going on,” he said in a media appearance.

At the same time, figures such as Ross Coulthart have reported on individual cases but rejected broader conspiracy claims. “I do believe there are individual cases… that do raise suspicions and warrant further investigation. But I am at odds with many of my own colleagues who have been running stories suggesting there is some kind of sinister link between the deaths/disappearances of certain people,” he wrote.

The topic has also reached large audiences through podcasts, including discussions by Joe Rogan, further accelerating its spread.

Experts warn that viral speculation can complicate ongoing investigations. According to researcher Merlan, “Online sleuthing typically means law enforcement agencies get flooded with dubious tips,” which can hinder efforts to locate missing individuals or verify facts.

As the story has spread, additional unrelated cases—including international incidents—have sometimes been grouped together, contributing to confusion about the scope and validity of the claims.

Reporting by major outlets indicates that many of the cases cited in the theory have been assessed individually by investigators, with no confirmed overarching connection. Some incidents have been attributed to accidents or other non-suspicious causes, while others remain unresolved but not clearly linked.

Family members of individuals cited in the claims have also pushed back. Relatives of Amy Eskridge, co-founder of the Institute for Exotic Science, said, “People should realize that scientists die also and not make too much of this.”

What began as a speculative narrative on fringe platforms has moved into mainstream discussion, fueled by media coverage and political commentary. Supporters argue that increased attention could lead to greater transparency, while critics caution against drawing conclusions without evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN, Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).