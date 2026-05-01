Stock Market Holiday Today, May 1: Are NSE and BSE Open or Closed for Trading?

India’s domestic stock market is closed today, May 1, 2026, on account of Maharashtra Day. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have suspended normal trading for the day, giving Dalal Street a long weekend break.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

May 1 is observed as Maharashtra Day, marking the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. It is an official public holiday in the state, where both NSE and BSE are headquartered in Mumbai. As a result, equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments remain shut for the entire day. Why Is Stock Market Down Today, April 30, 2026?

Market Performance Ahead of the Holiday

Ahead of the holiday, Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday’s session on a weak note. The BSE Sensex dropped 582.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 76,913.50. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 slipped 180.10 points, or 0.74 percent, settling at 23,997.55. The decline reflected cautious sentiment among investors before the long weekend. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

MCX Trading Timings Today

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), however, is only partially closed today. Trading in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm remains suspended. The exchange will reopen for the evening session starting at 5 pm, allowing trading in commodities like gold, silver, and crude oil.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

The Indian stock market has a total of 16 holidays scheduled for 2026. With the Maharashtra Day break, several market holidays have already been observed this year.

Looking ahead, the next trading holiday falls on May 28 for Eid al-Adha (Bakri Id), followed by June 26 for Muharram. During the festive season, markets will remain closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Further closures include October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra. Toward the year-end, markets will shut on November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada, November 24 for Guru Nanak Gurpurab, and December 25 for Christmas.

When Will Trading Resume?

Normal trading across NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, May 4, 2026, after the weekend. Investors are expected to track global cues and domestic developments when markets reopen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).