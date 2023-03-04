New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/SRV): Harini Logan, a 14-year-old speller from San Antonio, Texas, is the champion of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in the competition's first-ever spell-off. Harini Logan emerged victorious when she correctly spelled 'Moorhen', meaning "the female of the red grouse." Whereas 'Gladiolus' (a type of flower) dates back to 1925, when Frank Louis Neuhauser - an 11year old, successfully spelled the word and won the first National Spelling Bee competition in the world.

Are you picturizing your kid being the Spelling Bee Champion like Harini or Frank? Most people throughout the world are unaware of the long history of Spell Bee competitions. The significance of the spelling bee is similar to the importance of the English language in daily life. When confronted with an English-speaking audience or when addressing the same, people frequently struggle with their vocabulary. How do you enhance your vocabulary when you use the same words all the time? What difference does it make if you want to be known as exceptional? The sole answer to these questions is the SpellBytes International Olympiad. The third edition of the most sought-after spelling Bee competition SIO 2023 will be held online on April 3 and 4, with around ten thousand participants.

SIO being one of the innovative ventures of Wizycom Nurture, aims to expand the vocabulary of kids worldwide. One important aspect of SIO is that participants can compete from anywhere in the world because the Olympiad is held online, giving each child, regardless of national boundaries, an opportunity to become the SIO champion. SIO is backed up by the SpellBytes learning portal which offers free access to the date of the competition. So that the learners can go through and practice with the whole set of words specifically chosen for SIO. Key features of this portal comprise story-based learning, master games, dictations, prefix, suffixes, anagrams, and more. Teachers can schedule dictations via the portal, encourage students to show up for assessments, and grade their performance. With the use of this portal, students can also rate the word's level of difficulty. Apart from this, age-appropriate categorization of words for SIO makes it easier for kids to go through the word sets without any haste.

The majority of spelling bee contests are either based on British English or American English, occasionally a hybrid of the two. The student becomes confused as a result, and they are never able to differentiate between the different spellings of the same word. However, at SpellBytes, students are given two distinct sets of words that are divided into British and American classifications. They can learn all the distinctions through this, such as those in pronunciation, spelling, synonyms, usage, root words, etc.

The SpellBytes platform provides a variety of games for its users with the sole purpose of holding healthy competitions. Speaking of the portal, as a learner practices the words, they can advance through each level. The majority of kids find learning spelling to be a difficult task, but SpellBytes provides a detailed study of a word without requiring them to memorize the spelling. This healthy approach to learning makes everything automatically register in the learner's brain and prevents rot learning. The progress tracking feature inside the SpellBytes portal helps track the learner's progress and also gives updates on their achievements and targets. Learners get access to a personalized dashboard, which helps in revising the learned words which is more like a personal word journal.

By being part of SIO, children learn analytical and reasoning skills that enhance their self-confidence and effective communication. Also, they learn quickly and become more skilled at public speaking

SIO offers access to spelling bee word lists for students of all ages at the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior levels. The study resources are presented to the students in a way that ensures they get a solid understanding of the words on the portal. Learners rank the 'WizBee' learning tool as their favorite since it is both interesting and worthwhile.

At the SpellBytes International Olympiad, first, second, and third-place winners, as well as top performers, are chosen and rewarded. Also, each candidate receives a prize for their participation. Because Wizycom does not promote children being rivalrous to win the contest, instead seeks to instill a competitive spirit in them so that they feel more driven towards their objective. Nobody fails in SIO since there is nothing to lose but they gain by broadening their vocabulary.

Arjun Valiyaparambil, CEO and Founder at Wizycom Nurture comments, "As we prepare for the third SpellBytes International Olympiad, we are excited about the potential impact Wizycom is going to make on after-school education. In the case of Wizycom Abacus Master, the International Abacus Olympiad (IAO), which drew one million competitors, being a yardstick, we believe Wizycom's spell bee (SIO) will set a new global record for spell bee competitions."

Imagine your little one puzzling you next time with some top-notch words that leave you awestruck.

Register soon at @spellbytes.com and start accessing the portal today. Be the 2023 SpellBytes Champion and Master the Art of Spelling.

