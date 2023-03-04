After a long wait, BCCI finally launched the Women's Premier League (Women's IPL). Five teams (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz) were then revealed. The inaugural edition of WPL will take place in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai between March 4-26. In the first match of the tournament, Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 4. However, just ahead of that, an opening ceremony featuring famous actors and singers will happen in Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Read more to know about the live streaming and broadcasting details of the curtain raiser event of WPL 2023. WPL 2023: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Other Bowlers to Watch Out for Inaugural Edition of Women's Premier League.

As revealed by BCCI, Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon will be performing on the stage during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Women's Premier League. Meanwhile, Sankar Mahadevan will reportedly sing the anthem of WPL. The event is expected to be a blockbuster.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening match of WPL on Saturday, March 4. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Just ahead of that, the opening ceremony will take place from 5:30 pm IST at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of the Women's Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The live telecast of the opening ceremony of WPL 2023 will be available on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

