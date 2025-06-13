New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The government's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Shell India have launched a Green Skills and Electric Vehicles (EV) training program aimed at equipping students and faculty with future-ready capabilities in green energy and e-mobility.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a release that the initiative will be implemented by Edunet Foundation, Shell's training partner, across select Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka on June 12, 2025.

The release added under the DGT-Shell India collaboration, green skill training will be delivered through a structured multi-tier model across select NSTIs and ITIs.

In the first phase, the program includes a 240-hour advanced EV Technician course at 4 NSTIs, a 90-hour job-oriented EV skills course at 12 ITIs equipped with Shell-supported labs, and a 50-hour foundational green skills module at additional ITIs without physical labs.

Shell, Edunet Foundation, and DGT jointly developed the curriculum, which covers EV systems, diagnostics, battery technology, digital tools, and safety protocols.

The initiative also includes Training of Trainers (ToT) for over 250 instructors, certification co-branded by Shell and DGT, and structured placement support to enhance industry readiness.

A key highlight of the initiative is the establishment of specialised EV skill labs within select ITIs and NSTIs. These labs are designed to offer hands-on training and expert-led sessions aligned with industry standards.

Beyond lab-based learning, the program also provides placement support and co-branded certifications to successful participants, enhancing their employability in the green energy and EV sectors.

The Government of India has been actively advancing Green Energy and Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption in line with its net-zero ambitions.

Flagship initiatives like the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme have played a pivotal role in accelerating EV uptake, enhancing infrastructure, and offering targeted incentives. Complementing these national efforts, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have introduced their own EV policies to fast-track the transition to electric mobility, foster local ecosystems, and generate green jobs.

These developments underscore the growing demand for a skilled workforce in the green energy and EV sectors.

As the apex national body for vocational training, DGT will play a crucial role in this initiative by mobilising students and trainers and supporting the institutional ecosystem to ensure alignment with national education and skill development standards.(ANI)

