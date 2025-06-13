The legend of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra holds profound spiritual significance and importance. This adds a divine charm to this grand celebration of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025. As per tradition, Lord Jagannath and his two siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, visit their aunt’s house, which is in Gundicha Temple, every year. This shows the love, devotion, and family bonding between all of them. The grand ceremonial procession happens on three giant, beautifully decorated chariots. This allows all the devotees, regardless of background, to see and celebrate the divine presence of lord Jagannath. The legend reflects the belief that God steps out of the temple to bless everyone, spreading joy, unity, and faith among the people. Ahead of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, which begins on June 27, it is important to understand the sacred origins and historical significance to celebrate Odisha's grand chariot festival. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Sacred Origins

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is all described in the holy books of Hinduism, like Skanda Purana, Kapila Samhita, Brahma Purana and Padma Purana, which means that the existence of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra comes from ancient times in Hindu tradition. Since the 13th century, this festival has been observed by European travellers. In the 12th century CE, the construction by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva of the Jagannath temple in Puri established the institutionalisation and the majesty of this whole festival. Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Time As per Odia Calendar: Know History, Rituals and Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Journey of Devotion and Cultural Heritage.

The Rath Yatra is an annual festival originating from ancient scriptures and legends. It is believed that Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Krishna, once expressed his desire to visit Mathura, his birthplace. To fulfil this wish, all three deities—Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—are taken out of their temple in a grand ceremonial procession to their garden palace called Gundicha Temple. This journey symbolises their annual visit to their aunt's home, and the festival reenacts this divine journey.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Historical Significance

The Rath Yatra is one of the most ceremonial processions of all the deities from the Jagannath Temple. This whole procession takes place from the Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple, which is known as their aunt's place. A thousand devotees are dragged in these three gigantic, amazingly carved wooden chariots, also known as the rath, in which all deities are present. This whole process of pulling the raths is believed to be divine, bringing many positive results.

According to literature like the Skanda Purana, this journey is the best of Lord Jagannath's twelve annual journeys. It is also believed that anyone who gets the chance to see the deities on the chariots while this rath yatra is happening will have all of their sins forgiven and receive blessings from the Jagannath god.

Puri in Odisha is one of the most vibrant places in the eastern states of India. Every year, millions of people come together in Puri to participate in the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra. So, if you are also planning to visit Odisha and receive blessings from the Jagannath god, do not wait any longer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).