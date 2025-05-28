New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to two major railway projects in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The projects involve setting up additional lines between Ratlam-Nagda and Wardha-Balharshah, aiming to enhance connectivity and facilitate seamless transportation of passengers and goods.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,399 crore, with an expected completion date of 2029-30.

The projects will span across 176 km, covering four districts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and enhancing connectivity to approximately 784 villages with a population of 19.74 lakh."The projects are the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which has been made possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services," the cabinet said in a release.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of 18.40 MTPA, optimizing supply chains and facilitating accelerated economic growth.The release further added that, "These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agriculture commodities, and Petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18.40 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum)."The project is expected to generate 74 lakh human-days of employment during construction. The improved rail connectivity is expected to reduce logistic costs, decrease oil imports, and contribute to lower CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations.This project aims to, "improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations.," and "these improvements are expected to optimize supply chains, thereby facilitating accelerated economic growth.""The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," according to the release. (ANI)

