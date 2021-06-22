Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vivo's latest mid-range offering, the Vivo Y73 is now available on EMIs starting Rs 1,399 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Touted to be the most powerful smartphone in the Y-series, the Vivo mobile can be purchased online on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment on the EMI Store.

Equipped with 8GB RAM and an additional 3GB virtual RAM, the Vivo Y73 runs on Helio G95 processor. The Vivo mobile comes with a 128GB internal storage which can be expanded using microSD card. The camera set-up includes a 64MP rear and a 16MP front camera.

Priced at Rs. 20,990, the Vivo Y73 is currently available in two color variants namely Roman Black and Diamond Flare on the EMI Store. Customers looking to upgrade to a new Vivo mobile can shop online and get the Vivo Y73 home delivered without any additional cost.

The EMI schemes available on this smartphone are:

1. Vivo Y73 on EMIs stating Rs 2,624 for 8 months

2. Vivo Y73 on EMIs stating Rs 1,909 for 9 months (down payment applicable)

3. Vivo Y73 on EMIs stating Rs 1,400 for 10 months (down payment applicable)

Those living in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thane, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can shop for the Vivo mobile online on the EMI Store.

Customers can conveniently order smartphones on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and repay over flexible tenors ranging from 3-24 months. In order to shop online, one must log in to their EMI Store account using registered mobile number. Proceed to select the Vivo mobile and add it to cart. At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, customers can click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The ordered smartphone is usually delivered within a day or two.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

