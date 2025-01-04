PNN

Dharampur (Gujarat) [India], January 4: The Minister of Home & Co-operation, Amit Shah visited the sacred Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, Gujarat to honour Shrimad Rajchandraji - a spiritual titan whose rich philosophy continues to uplift generations. Amit Shah joined Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji in the pious ceremony of Mahamastakabhishek of Yugpurush Shrimad Rajchandraji's tallest statue as a sign of his profound respect for the great Indian saint, luminary, and a remarkable poet-philosopher of the late 19th century who inked the path of liberation in His powerful writings.

The Mahamastakabhishek, a highly anticipated annual ceremony, is an expression of devotion, gratitude and reverence towards Shrimadji, attended by multitudes of seekers from across the globe. The Minister also lauded Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji for reigniting a spiritual era and keeping alive Shrimad Rajchandraji's timeless spiritual legacy. Under His visionary leadership, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is spearheading life-transforming efforts, taking the essence of Indian values and culture to the world.

The Ashram, headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is a sanctuary for those in pursuit of higher purpose. During his visit, Minister Amit Shah toured the spiritual haven, a recognized pilgrimage site and spiritual heritage destination. He also participated in sacred rituals and offered prayers at the monumental Jinmandir at Shri Dharampur Tirth, which stands as a testimony to the timeless tenets of Jainism for generations to come.

During his visit, Shri Amit Shah also did pujan of the bricks to be laid for Shrimad Rajchandra Ahimsa Centre, an immersive and transformative space dedicated to cultivating empathy, love, and compassion for all living beings.

On the occasion, Minister Amit Shah shared, "I experienced profound joy and peace while performing the Mahamastakabhishek of the idol of Shrimad Rajchandraji. What a yogi can achieve by retreating into the caves of the Himalayas, Shrimadji achieved while living amidst society, carving out the path to liberation for people. This is a monumental contribution to the world. I offer my tribute to Shrimadji, a great soul and one who is akin to the divine. Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has initiated a silent yet grand mission to embody the life, wisdom, thoughts, and principles of Shrimad Rajchandraji. Be it spiritual guidance, service, education, healthcare, or aiding those in need, under the leadership of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is setting an extraordinary example."

In His address, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji said, "You (Minister) are tirelessly working towards the preservation of Indian values and culture. To realize the Government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by the centenary year of independence in 2047, the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is aligning its efforts with the Government of India in all initiatives for societal progress and is committed to advancing further. I pray at the feet of the Supreme Lord that through your efforts, the nation prospers, and the dream of a truly developed India is fulfilled."

This historic union of a spiritual luminary and an iconic national leader left an indelible mark in the hearts of thousands of seekers present and millions worldwide watching the live telecast. This event signified that how tenets laid by the great Indian Saints like Shrimadji at the foundation, the nation is charted to truly fulfill the vision of Amrit Kaal.

