After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, the New Zealand national cricket team will host the Sri Lanka national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played on January 5. The NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The opening ODI of the three-match series will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket 1st ODI 2025 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the first ODI between these two sides in Wellington. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Talking about the Sri Lanka squad, star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was back for the three ODIs against New Zealand. Hasaranga missed the last ODI series at home against the same opposition due to a hamstring injury. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Matt Henry made their return after missing last month's trip to Sri Lanka in preparation for the Test series against England. The Black Caps will be captained by star all-rounder Mitchell Santner. Earlier, the New Zealand national cricket team won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against the Sri Lanka national cricket team. Year Ender 2024: New Zealand's Inspirational Run to the Women's T20 World Cup Title; India Women's Cricket Team Suffers ICC Heartbreak Yet Again.

NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Tom Latham (NZ)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Charith Asalanka (SL)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ)

NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025 Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Kusal Mendis (SL), Tom Latham (NZ), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Charith Asalanka (SL), Matt Henry (NZ), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

