New Delhi [India], February 7: InfraMantra, one of the leading real estate services provider today announced that it has on boarded acclaimed singer Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador.

About the partnership, Shiwang Suraj, Founder and Director, InfraMantra said, "The incredibly talented Guru Randhawa's magnetic charm and mass appeal perfectly align with InfraMantra, a young brand in the real estate arena. The music maestro known for his hit tracks and captivating performances, Guru embodies the excellence and forward-thinking vision that InfraMantra stands for. This exciting partnership is envisioned to bridge the gap between real estate excellence and artistic innovation, engaging audiences and homebuyers alike. We are thrilled to onboard Guru Randhawa as our brand ambassador as his dynamic personality and connection with the audience make him an excellent voice for InfraMantra. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and enrich our business association with the valued customers we aim to reach."

Speaking on the occasion, Garvit Tiwari, Co-founder and Director, said, "With Guru Randhawa, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative to further enrich our brand image in the real estate sector. This alliance cements our pursuit of excellence and helps broaden our horizons to reach our discerning customers. We envision Guru Randhawa as the right catalyst to take our message to the audience we want to reach."

While expressing his enthusiasm on the partnership, Guru Randhawa said, "I am absolutely thrilled and excited to join hands with InfraMantra, a dynamic young brand in the real estate sector which has established itself as one of the strongest and most customer-centric omni-channel prop-tech firms in a short period of time. My association with InfraMantra is to go beyond endorsement and to ensure delivery of unmatched real estate services through InfraMantra.Together, we will drive towards new horizons and set new benchmarks in providing a wide spectrum of unmatched services in the real estate sector."

InfraMantra and Guru Randhawa will kickstart their collaboration with a flagship event, setting the tone for future digital campaigns and exclusive promotional activities. This strategic partnership is poised to amplify InfraMantra's presence and reinforce its dedication to redefining the real estate landscape. The collaboration will seamlessly align with InfraMantra's goals going forward, Shiwang Suraj added. A video campaign will be produced targeting their valued customers, reinforcing InfraMantra's core value proposition of trust, excellence and customer focus.

InfraMantra is one of the leading Prop Tech advisory firms with 15+ years of experience that helps customers - search, discover, buy, and manage residential and commercial properties built by the top developers of India.

