Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24: HS Kandhari, Executive Director of Harmony Infra Ventures (P) Ltd., is driving a bold new phase of urban transformation in the Delhi-NCR region. He carries a legacy of disciplined execution and a diversified business background, Kandhari is now set to reshape Indirapuram through The Horizon Residences -- a landmark ₹1,600 crore ultra-luxury residential project undertaken as stakeholders from Roseberry Developers Private Limited. The emphasis on doing this was to ensure full operational control and on time delivery of the project.

"Every market deserves developers with delivery discipline and a strong heritage of trust," said HS Kandhari. "Harmony Infra Ventures (P) Ltd. embodies that ethos -- a confluence of operational excellence, global exposure, and a diversified business legacy."

A Legacy of Turning Challenges into Landmarks

Harmony Infra Ventures (P) Ltd. story began far beyond real estate -- its foundations were laid in the Coca-Cola bottling and distribution business in India, establishing deep roots in scale, systems, and supply-chain efficiency. The group later diversified into FMCG, education, hospitality, and infrastructure, gaining unmatched cross-sector experience that now powers its real estate ventures.

Mr. Kandhari has earned a reputation for reviving complex and stalled projects and turning them into success stories -- notably the transformation, execution, completion and handing over of project as the Managing Director of 225-acre township in Mohali, which he steered toward timely completion and renewed market confidence.

Vision for NCR's Next Chapter

Building on over two decades of real estate experience, Kandhari is channelling Harmony Infra's expertise into the NCR market, beginning with Indirapuram, one of Ghaziabad's most promising real estate corridors. "Our Coca-Cola heritage taught us scalability and standards," he said. "Now, our mission is to bring that same culture of reliability to NCR -- to change not just the skyline, and the perception of Indirapuram."

Guided by his 6C ethos -- Craftsmanship, Connectivity, Conservation, Comfort, Community, and Collaboration -- Harmony Infra aims to create sustainable, design-forward developments that set new benchmarks for luxury and lifestyle.

Building Trust as the Core Differentiator

For HS Kandhari, trust and timely delivery remain the foundation of success. Backed by over 349442 sq. mtrs (3.76 million sq. ft.) of built up area and 40 acres of additional plotted developments (34 acres of residential and 6 acres of commercial plotted development in Mohali) that includes Horizon Belmond, Horizon Richmond, Horizon Greensville and the newly acquired THE ONE, Mohali (Aerocity) and SIBIA TRIALS, Kasauli (Coming Soon). Harmony Infra Ventures (P) Ltd. continues to stand for quality, credibility, and long-term value creation. As Kandhari turns his focus to NCR, his vision for "The Horizon Residences" marks not just another project -- but a promise to redefine Indirapuram's future as a hub of ultra-luxury living and urban excellence.

