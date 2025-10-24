Fans of actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s blockbuster film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra can heave a sigh of relief. The film is now all set to be streaming on your devices! That’s right, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will be released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform, JioHotstar. Earlier, it was speculated that Lokah may release on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. However, Reliance’s JioHotstar has lapped it up to present it to the world. When is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra releasing on OTT and where? Here’s what we know. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Lokah Chapter 1’ OTT Release Date Out

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will be releasing soon on JioHotstar! The official OTT premiere of Lokah Chapter 1 will be on Friday, October 31, 2025. The time of release is not known yet. It was earlier reported that Lokah will have a pre-Diwali 2025 release on October 21 or a post-Diwali release on October 26. However, it is clear now that JioHotstar Malayalam and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films decided to release Lokah after the Diwali 2025 festivities were over and people had time to watch the film on their smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops and television screens. JioHotstar Malayalam said in a post on Instagram, “The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st.”

'Lokah' Release Date on JioHotstar - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Malayalam (@jiohotstarmalayalam)

So, there you have it! Fans curious to know about the Lokah OTT release date and streaming platform have an answer now. The surprise blockbuster of 2025 in Malayalam cinema has broken box office records and stands tall among the greats. Released in theatres on August 28, 2025, Lokah presented a first-of-its-kind storytelling in Indian cinema, with the themes of vampires, superheroes, romance and action. The female lead, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, wowed audiences with her performance, and writer-director Dominic Arun and co-writer Santhy Balachandran with their contribution to Lokah.

‘Lokah’ Cast

Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the other actors in Lokah include Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Sandy Master, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Jain Andrews, Shivajith Padmanabhan and Sunny Wayne. Malayalam heartthrobs Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan also have pivotal cameos in Lokah Chapter 1, and recently announced that Lokah Chapter 2 will be based on their love-hate friendship in the film, with Tovino in the lead. Needless to say, Kalyani Priyadarshan will make an appearance in Lokah Part 2 as Chandra aka Kalliyankattu Neeli or just Neeli. ‘Lokah Chapter 2’: Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan Reunite in Fun Announcement Promo – Sequel Officially Confirmed for Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Blockbuster (Watch Video).

Exclusive: Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Success of 'Saiyaara' and 'Lokah' - Watch Video:

As for now, viewers who haven’t seen Lokah in theatres, grab your popcorn at home and give the film a watch!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of JioHotstar Malayalam). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).