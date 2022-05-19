New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India presents its new book for those interested in the startup world and fascinated by homegrown heroes, a new breed of entrepreneurs rising in India.

Here is a book where India's top entrepreneurs offer invaluable advice through stories of grit and ambition, of transforming their vision into tangible reality.

Also Read | GST Council's Recommendations Not Binding on Centre or State Governments, Says Supreme Court.

These include Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Naukri), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Sachin Bansal (Flipkart), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Kunal Shah (CRED), Sahil Barua (Delhivery), Raghunandan G. (TaxiForSure), among others.

Paperback | Non-fiction| Business | 312 pp | Rs 499

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Threatened, Raped by Brother-in-Law in Kolar; Case Registered.

Available Wherever Books Are Sold | Releasing May 30th 2022

"This book covers the entire gamut of knowledge--the dos and don'ts, the tricks to use and the tricks to avoid--in the journey of an entrepreneur. The topics covered include planning a startup, developing an idea, forming a team, building a product, raising funding and, importantly, moving from an entrepreneurial mindset to a managerial mindset as you scale up your company.

This book is timely... It must be read carefully, and the lessons imbibed,"said NR Narayana Murthy, Co-Founder, Infosys

Author Ujwal Kalra, says, "Today, India is at the cusp of a startup revolution which will transform the country into an economic powerhouse. Startup Compass is a book to ignite the startup explosion in India. It is for anyone who is interested in or intrigued by the startup space. The book provides tangible learnings from fifteen icons of the startup space across each stage in the journey of a startup, from the inception of an idea, to team and product building, fundraising, to exit. The founders and investors interviewed for the book share their learnings in company building through motivational stories, which have immensely influenced me and inspired me in my own entrepreneurial journey."

Author Shobhit Shubhankar, says, "In writing Startup Compass, our aspiration was to bring together stories of how some of the most significant startups of the last decade were built, and in the process glean insights on starting and running a company. It was impossible to not be intrigued and inspired by these stories as one came to know of them, and we hope readers will be able to share in this through the book. We hope this will be a great read not just for those looking to understand what it takes to build a company, but for anyone looking to understand more deeply the story of the likes of Naukri, Nykaa, Policybazaar, Delhivery, Freshworks and the other startups covered in the book."

Kunal Upadhyay, CEO of CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad, says, " Startup Compass is replete with stories of grit and ambition from fearless founders. Much like the vision of entrepreneurs being transformed into tangible reality, the book brings alive the essence of 'How to Start a Startup,' the lecture series at IIM Ahmedabad created in partnership between founders and CIIE.CO that formed the seed for the book."

Swati Chopra, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "We are publishing Startup Compass at a time when an increasing number of people are turning entrepreneurs. This book is invaluable in terms of not only tips and guidance and what to do and what to avoid, most importantly it provides a way to understand the ecosystem of the startup world. The fact that it does so through the experiences of people who have successfully navigated it only makes the book more meaningful."

About the book

The idea of starting a company has never been more popular in India. A new breed of entrepreneurs is rising in the country, inspired by home-grown heroes, driven to pursue extraordinary outcomes and supported by an ecosystem that is willing to back audacious ideas.

Startup Compass offers advice on starting and growing a company, shared in a lecture series at IIM Ahmedabad and over extensive interviews by fifteen iconic Indian entrepreneurs. The advice they give is invaluable, and covers all the stages in the life of a start-up, from idea, team and product, to eventual exit.

If you are looking to begin your own start-up journey, are interested in the Indian start-up ecosystem or are simply a student of business, this book is for you.

About the authors

Ujwal Kalra is a serial entrepreneur, currently serving as the co-founder and CEO of NAKAD, a supply chain startup that makes credit and commerce easily available to small and medium businesses. Earlier, he worked at Boston Consulting Group where he was a founding member of Growth Tech India, a BCG initiative to work with startups. At IIM Ahmedabad, Ujwal co-founded and headed the 'How to Start a Startup' series on which this book is based. He was an Institute Merit scholar at IIMA, graduating in the top 5 per cent of his batch.

An alumnus of IIT Guwahati and DPS Vasant Kunj, Ujwal has been awarded numerous awards in his young career, including The Economic Times Young Leader, OP Jindal Scholarship, Dun & Bradstreet Award and Dunia Scholarship, UAE. He also represented India at Kairos, a USA-based entrepreneurship society.

Shobhit Shubhankar is a consultant at Boston Consulting Group. He has worked across South-East Asia with project experience in private equity, technology, telecommunications, and industrial goods practice areas. He has also worked at B Capital Group, a multi-stage global investment firm investing in technology companies.

He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad where he was a founding member of the 'How to Start a Startup' series, and graduated in the top 5 per cent of his batch. He has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from IIT BHU Varanasi, and serves on the board of the IIT BHU Global Alumni Association.

Contributors in the book

- Abhiraj Bhal, Urban Company

- Anand Daniel, Accel Partners

- Anu Hariharan, Y Combinator Continuity Fund

- Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip

- Falguni Nayar, Nykaa

- Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

- Kunal Shah, FreeCharge, CRED

- Raghunandan G, TaxiForSure

- Rajan Anandan, Sequoia Capital

- Ritesh Agarwal, OYO

- Sachin Bansal, Flipkart, Navi

- Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Info Edge

- Sahil Barua, Delhivery

- Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy

- Yashish Dahiya, Policybazaar

Praise for the book

"Startup Compass serves as a valuable handbook for assisting aspirational and first-time entrepreneurs transform their ideas into reality while also helping them in navigating complexity. As a unique book on enterprise innovation; it will help catalyse Indians to innovate in India and innovate for the world," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

"IIM Ahmedabad began the 'How to Start a Startup' lecture series to make entrepreneurship more widely understood. Startup Compass sifts through those sessions to unearth the problems that bedevil entrepreneurs. Should they focus on financial value, or devote time to opportunities in tune with their own motivations? Should they continue with control as they grow, or should they exit? A very insightful book," said Errol D'Souza, Director, IIM Ahmedabad

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints.

Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

For reviews, excerpts, interviews, and more information, please contact Vandana Rathore at vandana.rathore@harpercollins.co.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)