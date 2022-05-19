Bhopal, May 19: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and raped by her brother-in-law in Kolar locality in December last year. On Monday, when the accused once again outraged her modesty, the survivor reported the incident to Kolar police on Tuesday and lodged a rape complaint against him.

Times of India quoted investigating officer SI Jay kumar Singh as saying that the survivor, a resident of Kolar locality, stated in her complaint that her husband is physically challenged. The accused -her husband's younger brother, 38, - resides in a separate house and his wife had left him. Noida Shocker: 80-Year-Old Artist Arrested For ‘Digitally Raping’ Minor Over 7 Years

In December 2021, the accused brother-in-law, allegedly raped her threatening her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. Scared, the survivor didn't reveal the incident to anyone. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lucknow Doctor Booked for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Tution Teacher

However, a few days back when the accused returned to Bhopal, he approached her on Monday and raped her again.

Fed-up of the harassment, the woman somehow mustered courage and revealed about the incident to her son. The family approached Kolar police who said a case on charges of rape has been registered.

