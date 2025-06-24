VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: In just four years since its launch in 2020, Faridabad-based PP Softtech Pvt. Ltd. has rapidly emerged as a game-changer in India's infrastructure and export sectors. Driven by a commitment to quality and operational excellence, the company has surpassed ₹1,000 crore in turnover, achieved without any external funding, solidifying its position as the country's second-largest importer of bitumen.

PP Softtech operates in two high-growth sectors: infrastructure and agri-exports. On the infrastructure front, it supplies a wide portfolio of road-building materials including polymer-modified bitumen (PMB), crumb rubber-modified bitumen (CRMB), emulsions, and industrial-grade fuel and base oils. These materials support large-scale public and private construction projects across India.

In an industry that's steadily seeing prices going up due to an increase in crude oil prices worldwide, PPS is sourcing from the world's best refineries at economical prices to overcome price increases in India and helping build India's infrastructure at subsidised costs.

Recognising India's diverse geography, the company customises its bitumen formulations to meet regional climatic demands, delivering roads that are more durable and sustainable. Every batch of material undergoes strict quality checks to meet both national and international standards, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in infrastructure development.

Addressing the company's rapid growth and strategy for staying ahead in a fast-evolving policy environment, Mr. Prashant Garg, Founder & Managing Director of PP Softtech Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our rapid growth reflects the trust our partners place in us and the clarity of our vision. By sourcing high-quality materials from the world's best refineries at economical rates, we're able to counter price volatility and contribute to infrastructure development at more accessible costs. Additionally, recognising India's diverse geography, we've built a responsive supply and logistics network that ensures timely delivery across all terrains, from metro cities to remote project sites."

PP Softtech's rise comes at a time when India is doubling down on infrastructure expansion and global trade ambitions. As policy shifts push for more sustainable and tech-driven solutions, the company's dual focus on smart road-building materials and high-quality agri-exports positions it as a key player in two of the country's fastest-evolving sectors.

About PP Softtech Pvt. Ltd.

PP Softtech is India's second-largest bitumen supplier and a growing force in fuel oil and base oil distribution. The company also ranks among the leading exporters of Basmati and Non-Basmati rice, as well as fresh produce like lemons, onions, and chilies. Known for its quality-first approach, PP Softtech adheres to global standards at every step. With innovation at its core, the company delivers smart, end-to-end solutions across sectors.

