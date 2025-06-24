The following article contains major SPOILERS about the ending of Panchayat Season 4. If you haven’t watched the new season, now streaming on Prime Video, we recommend stopping here. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat is a popular TVF series that first premiered in 2020 to widespread acclaim. The show follows a young urban man who takes up a temporary job as a Gram Panchayat secretary in the small village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, hoping to use the time to prepare for MBA entrance exams. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 Review: Satire is Running on Low Fuel in Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s TVF Series.

However, he slowly becomes entangled in the lives of Brij Bhushan Dubey, his wife Manju Devi, and his colleagues Vikas and Prahlad, while also developing a quiet affection for Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi’s daughter, Rinki.

A feel-good satire on rural politics, Panchayat earned praise in its first two seasons for its strong writing and performances. However, the third season saw a noticeable dip in quality - a trend that unfortunately continues into the fourth season, despite an election-focused storyline where Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan go up against Banrakshas and his wife, Kranti.

That said, the final episode ends on an intriguing note, setting up the next season in an interesting direction. When Panchayat Season 5 does arrive, here are five burning questions we’d like to see answered:

1. Will Banrakshas and Kranti Govern Phulera Better?

A Still From Panchayat Season 4

As much as we love Brij Bhushan (no point calling him Pradhanji anymore, right?) and his gang, it’s clear they haven’t exactly governed Phulera effectively. Season 4 hints at this through scenes showing unclean areas and mismanagement during crises. So, some of the accusations levelled by Banrakshas and Kranti are not entirely unfounded.

Now that the duo has come to power, will they bring genuine improvements to the village? Or will they simply act as puppets for former MLA Chandrakishore, continuing to scheme against Brij Bhushan and his allies? Unfortunately, the latter seems more likely.

2. Will Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi Discover Rinki and Abhishek’s Romance?

A Still From Panchayat Season 4

After two seasons of will-they-won’t-they, Abhishek and Rinki finally confessed their feelings - and even shared a secret kiss atop their hideout at the village water tank. Yet surprisingly, no one in the village, including Rinki’s parents, seems to have noticed.

In a place as tightly knit as Phulera, how long can they keep their romance hidden? Surely Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi are bound to find out sooner or later. And honestly, it’s about time! Let's not forget they did consider once upon a time, Abhishek as a suitor for Rinki, though that was before Abhishek had even met her.

3. Will Prahlad Be the New Vidhayak (MLA)?

A Still From Panchayat

One of the season’s standout moments is when Prahlad is offered an MLA ticket in recognition of his status as the father of a martyred soldier. Though initially hesitant, he accepts, much to the displeasure of outgoing MLA Chandrakishore. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's TVF Series Loses Its Witty Flair in Struggle to Balance Satire and Sentiment.

With Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi having lost the Panchayat elections, will they now throw their support behind Prahlad in the MLA race? A victory would give them leverage against Banrakshas and Kranti. However, Chandrakishore - already reeling from losing his prized horse - is unlikely to step aside without a fight.

4. Will the Gang Take Down Saansad Ji for the Attack?

A Still From Panchayat Season 4

The same episode also all but confirms that Saansad Ji orchestrated the attempt on Brij Bhushan’s life (that happened in the season 3 finale). While Brij Bhushan chose to let it slide for now, it’s unlikely the incident will be forgotten. The attack may resurface as a major plot point later - especially considering Saansad Ji’s evident discomfort when Chandrakishore accused him in front of everyone.

Despite his power, Saansad Ji might not remain untouchable for long, though how justice will be served remains to be seen.

5. What Happened to the FIR Against Abhishek?

A Still From Panchayat

Abhishek scored well in his MBA entrance exams and believes he can now secure admission into a decent college. Though he planned to resign and leave before Banrakshas took over, he stays on for Rinki’s sake.

However, with Banrakshas and Kranti likely to assert their authority, especially given Abhishek’s unwavering support for Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi, how long can he hold on? There’s also the lingering question of the FIR filed against him back in Season 1. Could that jeopardise his admission or future prospects, just as he had feared?

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Panchayat Season 5. Hopefully, it arrives sometime next year - and ideally wraps up the series. The cracks are beginning to show, and it might be wise not to stretch this beloved show too far.

