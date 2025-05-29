NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: Hisense, a leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, announced the launch of its Smart TV, Hisense E7Q Pro, designed specifically to meet the demands of modern gamers while delivering a cinematic viewing experience.

With cutting-edge 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos and AMD FreeSync Premium certification, coupled with AI Smooth Motion feature, the E7Q Pro allows gamers to enjoy smooth and jitter-free motion graphics in low-latency game mode. Its intuitive Game Bar interface helps effortlessly adjust game parameter settings without the need to exit the interface, making the TV the top-tier choice for gaming enthusiasts.

"The unveiling of the Hisense E7Q Pro is a step ahead in our mission to redefine premium entertainment experiences at affordable price points," said Mr Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India. "The superior gaming capabilities and 8-year VIDAA OS guarantee demonstrate our dedication to both performance and value, as viewing habits evolve across gaming and entertainment. The E7Q Pro delivers unparalleled convenience, complemented by advanced voice control functionality for effortless navigation through your entertainment ecosystem."

Taking things a notch higher, the new Smart TV offers stunning QLED technology, delivering unprecedented color accuracy. Furthermore, the flagship 100" model of the E7Q Pro features integrated subwoofer technology for cinema-quality audio performance.

The Hisense E7Q Pro is available in 55", 65", and 100" screen sizes, starting at INR 42,999*, only on Amazon. The price includes a host of exciting launch offers including 1-Year JioHotstar Premium Subscription, No Cost EMI Options, and attractive exchange offers. This Smart TV also includes an unmatched 8-year guarantee on all app support, bug fixes, and security updates for all VIDAA U8/U9 televisions (2025 models only). Visit www.amazon.in/dp/B0F4WZWKSL to purchase now.

Hisense India is expected to launch another QLED model, the E7Q, next month.

8-Year update guarantee is applicable only on Hisense VIDAA U8/U9 series models purchased in 2025. This includes continuous support for apps, security updates, and bug fixes, ensuring a long-lasting and smooth smart TV experience.

Hisense India is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. With a presence in over 160 countries, Hisense is known for its innovation, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality products spanning televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more. Globally, Hisense holds the No.1 position in the 100" TV category (Source: Omdia 2023-24). Committed to delivering exceptional value and world-class experiences, the brand is focused on product innovation and manufacturing, robust retail partnerships, and long-term growth in the market.

For more information, please visit: www.hisenseindia.com.

