Hindi Journalism Day is celebrated across the nation on May 30 each year to mark a significant milestone in the history of Indian media. This day commemorates the beginning of Hindi journalism in India, one of the most vital and challenging turning points in the country's media landscape. Do you know the reason behind Hindi Journalism Day celebrations? The reason for celebrating Hindi Journalism Day lies in honouring the publication of the very first Hindi newspaper, Udant Martand (also known as The Rising Sun), which was launched on May 30, 1826, in Calcutta. It was published by Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla, a pioneer in the field of Hindi journalism. Let us take a closer look at the date, history, and significance of this occasion, while also understanding the roots and role of Hindi media in shaping India's journalistic heritage.

Hindi Journalism Day 2025 Date in India

Hindi Journalism Day in India is annually observed on May 30. This year, it falls on Friday.

What Is the Aim of Hindi Journalism Day?

The main aim of Hindi Journalism Day is to shed more and more light on the rich legacy and the deep evolution of Hindi journalism over the years that have happened. Every citizen of the country knows that hindi journalism plays a decisive role in shaping their and other people's opinions by raising all the social issues under the carpet or by naturally promoting awareness among people and, most importantly, strengthening democracy.

Tracing the Roots of Hindi Journalism Day Observance History

The primary significance of celebrating this Hindi journalism day is that it always acts as a strong bridge between the people and the truth. Back in 1826, during the era of British colonial rule, when the Indian media landscape was ruled and dominated by only Persian, English, and Bengali newspapers, Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla launched Udant Martand, which was named the first-ever Hindi newspaper.

On this Hindi Journalism Day, people in schools, colleges, organisations and any other place celebrate with some award ceremonies, poem shows or, for that matter, seminars too to highlight all the struggles that so many Hindi journalists have faced over the years.

