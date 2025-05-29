Ahmedabad, May 29: A 22-year-old married woman and her lover were arrested in Gujarat's Patan district for allegedly killing a man to stage her death in a terrifying incident that resembled a Bollywood thriller. Police claim that Geeta Ahir and her 21-year-old lover, Bharat Ahir, staged the crime to begin a new life togethertaking direct inspiration from the popular films Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

The case was brought to light on Tuesday night when Jakhotra villagers found a partially burned body next to a pond. Because the victim was wearing anklets and a traditional ghagra skirt, Geeta's family initially thought she had passed away. But when the body was recovered, the family discovered it was a man's body, not Geeta's. According to Patan Superintendent of Police V.K. Nayi, a murder case was filed right away following the discovery, which sped up the investigation. Gujarat Shocker: In-Laws Force Woman To Wear Nightgown Every Day, Frustrated Daughter In-Law Files Complaint.

The victim, 56-year-old Harjibhai Solanki, a nomadic dweller of the nearby village of Vauva, was enticed by Bharat on May 26 when he offered him a ride, according to the police. Then, it is said, Bharat strangled him while Geeta provided petrol to burn the body. The couple dressed the body in Geeta's clothing and jewellery before burning it to deceive investigators. Gujarat Shocker: Man Vandalises Multiplex Screen During Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Screening in Bharuch, Gets Arrested (Watch Video).

"They couldn't find a suitable female victim, so they picked Solanki at random," SP Nayi stated. "Geeta got the idea to stage her death after seeing Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Her goal was to escape her current situation and flee with Bharat. The couple was arrested at the Palanpur railway station early on Wednesday morning while attempting to flee to Rajasthan by train.

Both defendants have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy after confessing during questioning. Police are now investigating the possibility that crime-based films like Drishyam are encouraging people to mimic fictional storylines in real life. The increasing trend of using movie plots to plot and carry out real crimes has alarmed authorities.

