New Delhi [India], June 21: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched a strategic national initiative aimed at empowering India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)--the silent growth engines behind the country's economy. In a bid to strengthen these businesses and catalyze their transformation, ICAI will host the MSME Conclave 2025 on June 26-27 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai and Nationwide event on 27 June.

This two-day conclave will bring together MSME entrepreneurs, financial institutions, regulators, policy-makers, and CAs from across India to collaborate, innovate, and enable sustainable growth through MSME help desk.

The initiative focuses on six critical pillars of enterprise growth--Finance, Accounting, Technology, Human Resource, Operations, and Management (FATHOM)--equipping MSMEs with structured, expert-led support that goes far beyond compliance.

CA Gyan Chand Mishra, Chairman of the ICAI MSME & Startup Committee highlights

"The time has come to uplift MSMEs from informal hustle to structured success. Through FATHOM, we are offering MSMEs a complete ecosystem of handholding--from financial literacy to digital adoption. The Conclave is not just an event; it's a national movement to elevate enterprise."

"MSMEs are the pulse of India's economy, but they often run marathons with their shoelaces untied. ICAI is stepping in not just with advice--but with action, helping these businesses scale, sustain and soar--with Chartered Accountants as their growth partners.-" said CA Arpit Kabra, Vice Chairman of the committee.

With over 75 lakh MSMEs contributing nearly 30% of India's GDP, ICAI's initiative stands as a bold, timely intervention.

The message is loud and clear: "Empower MSMEs, and you empower India."

